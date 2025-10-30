Bridge to Riyadh: 15th Arab-Austrian Economic Forum Highlights “Vision 2030”

On Thursday, November 6, 2025, the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna will host the 15th Arab-Austrian Economic Forum. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gryffindor [Public Domain]

On Thursday, November 6, 2025, the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna will host the 15th Arab-Austrian Economic Forum. This year's forum, which will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., will focus on the core topic of “Investment Opportunities and Energy Projects in Saudi Arabia's Industrial Zones.”

In focus: Industrial zones and future sectors

The forum brings together senior decision-makers from Saudi Arabia and Austria to open up new investment corridors in the areas of industrial zones and energy projects. The central topics are:

New partnership opportunities: Concrete cooperation opportunities for Austrian and Arab companies will be highlighted, particularly in the future-oriented fields of technology, renewable energies, and advanced manufacturing.

Economic diversification: The forum offers in-depth insights into the transformation of the Saudi industrial landscape and the ambitious goals of Vision 2030, which aims to make the kingdom's economy less dependent on oil.

High-level participants and organizers

The event offers participants a rare opportunity to engage directly with MODON officials and leading Saudi business representatives to shape the next era of Austrian-Saudi industrial partnership.

As the Saudi authority for industrial cities and technology zones, MODON is the key player in promoting strategic investments aligned with Saudi Arabia's ambitious economic diversification goals.

The forum is organized in cooperation with the Union of Arab Chambers (UAC) and the League of Arab States, underscoring its broad institutional support.

15th Arab-Austrian Economic Forum – Key Facts Title 15th Arab-Austrian Economic Forum Topic Investment Opportunities and Energy Projects in Saudi Arabia's Industrial Zones Date Thursday, 6 November 2025 Time 10:30 AM – 3:30 PM Venue Diplomatic Academy of Vienna (Festsaal) Organizers AACC & MODON

Background: Saudi Vision 2030 as a driving force

The forum's focus on Vision 2030 is highly topical. The Kingdom is pushing ahead with massive investments to position itself as a global hub for technology, logistics, and manufacturing. Recent reports show that MODON is actively working to strengthen critical sectors such as the pharmaceutical industry by allocating industrial land and promoting investment in order to drive the localization of important supply chains. Such initiatives create direct links for Austrian companies with expertise in these areas.

