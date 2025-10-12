China's Ambassador Qi Mei Meets with Minister Hanke to Discuss Infrastructure and the Silk Road Initiative

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: October 12, 2025; 21:01 ♦ (Vindobona)

Cooperation between China and Austria in important future-oriented areas was the focus of a meeting in Vienna between Minister Peter Hanke (SPÖ) and Chinese Ambassador H.E. Qi Mei.

Austrian companies, particularly those in the logistics, construction, and tunnel construction sectors, see opportunities to participate in BRI projects in third countries as suppliers or service providers. / Picture: © Chinese and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

The talks focused mainly on deepening cooperation in the areas of transport, infrastructure, and technological innovation, with the Belt and Road Initiative (New Silk Road Initiative) playing a prominent role.  Ambassador Qi Mei and Minister Hanke discussed how Austrian expertise and technology could be integrated into Chinese infrastructure projects and what synergies could be…

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Austria's Meinl-Reisinger Welcomes Chinese Counterpart with Focus on Geopolitics and Trade (September 16)
Chinese Ambassador QI Mei Meets Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler (September 7)
Chinese Ambassador QI Mei Strengthens Relations During Working Visit to Salzburg (August 3)
Read More
Qi Mei, SPOE Social Democratic Party of Austria, Peter Hanke, Infrastructure Policy, Chinese Embassy in Vienna, China, BRI Belt and Road Initiative
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter