China's Ambassador Qi Mei Meets with Minister Hanke to Discuss Infrastructure and the Silk Road Initiative
Cooperation between China and Austria in important future-oriented areas was the focus of a meeting in Vienna between Minister Peter Hanke (SPÖ) and Chinese Ambassador H.E. Qi Mei.
Austrian companies, particularly those in the logistics, construction, and tunnel construction sectors, see opportunities to participate in BRI projects in third countries as suppliers or service providers. / Picture: © Chinese and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona
The talks focused mainly on deepening cooperation in the areas of transport, infrastructure, and technological innovation, with the Belt and Road Initiative (New Silk Road Initiative) playing a prominent role. Ambassador Qi Mei and Minister Hanke discussed how Austrian expertise and technology could be integrated into Chinese infrastructure projects and what synergies could be…
