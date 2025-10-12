China's Ambassador Qi Mei Meets with Minister Hanke to Discuss Infrastructure and the Silk Road Initiative

Austrian companies, particularly those in the logistics, construction, and tunnel construction sectors, see opportunities to participate in BRI projects in third countries as suppliers or service providers. / Picture: © Chinese and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

The talks focused mainly on deepening cooperation in the areas of transport, infrastructure, and technological innovation, with the Belt and Road Initiative (New Silk Road Initiative) playing a prominent role. Ambassador Qi Mei and Minister Hanke discussed how Austrian expertise and technology could be integrated into Chinese infrastructure projects and what synergies could be…