Chinese Ambassador QI Mei Meets Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: September 7, 2025; 23:26 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, QI Mei, and the Austrian Vice-Chancellor and Federal Minister for Housing, Arts, Culture, Media, and Sport, Andreas Babler, met for bilateral talks in Vienna. The aim of the meeting was to discuss bilateral relations and other topics of mutual interest.

China's Ambassador Qi Mei and Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler expressed positive views on the current development of Chinese-Austrian relations. / Picture: © Chinese and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the current development of Chinese-Austrian relations and emphasized the role of cultural exchange as an important link for mutual understanding between the populations of both countries. Ambassador QI Mei emphasized: “Cultural exchange builds bridges between the populations of both countries.” She added: “Together, we are committed to…

Qi Mei, Andreas Babler
