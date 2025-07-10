Chinese Embassy Hosts Traditional Summer Festival for China Alumni in Austria

The annual summer party hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Austria honors China alumni as key figures in strengthening Chinese-Austrian relations and cultural exchange. / Picture: © Chinese and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

In her speech, Ambassador Qi Mei highlighted the recent positive developments in Chinese-Austrian relations. She particularly praised the contributions made by academic and educational institutions, such as the Department of Chinese Studies at the University of Vienna, to promoting the Chinese language in Austria and intensifying bilateral exchanges.

The ambassador expressed her…