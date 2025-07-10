Sponsored Content
Chinese Embassy Hosts Traditional Summer Festival for China Alumni in Austria
Published: Yesterday; 23:19
The Chinese Embassy in Austria hosted its annual summer party for China-Alumni. Around 100 guests from various professional fields attended the event, which celebrated the deep ties and cultural exchange between China and Austria.
The annual summer party hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Austria honors China alumni as key figures in strengthening Chinese-Austrian relations and cultural exchange. / Picture: © Chinese and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona
In her speech, Ambassador Qi Mei highlighted the recent positive developments in Chinese-Austrian relations. She particularly praised the contributions made by academic and educational institutions, such as the Department of Chinese Studies at the University of Vienna, to promoting the Chinese language in Austria and intensifying bilateral exchanges.
