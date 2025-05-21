China's Ambassador Qi Mei Deepens Bilateral Relations with Austria

Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker (right) received the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China Qi Mei (center) for a working meeting at the Federal Chancellery. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Florian Schroetter

Austrian Head of Government Christian Stocker received Chinese Ambassador Qi Mei for bilateral talks at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna. The exchange focused on the future development of Chinese-Austrian relations and an assessment of the international situation. Both sides emphasized the importance of continuous diplomatic communication, especially against the backdrop of global geopolitical tensions.

The meeting emphasized the strategic importance of stable relations between Europe and Asia. According to the Federal Chancellery, economic cooperation and multilateral approaches to crisis management were also discussed. Qi Mei expressed his openness to further political, economic, and scientific cooperation initiatives.

Just a few days later, the ambassador met with Eva-Maria Holzleitner, Federal Minister for Women, Science and Research. The main topics of the meeting were the promotion of women in science and society, the development of university partnerships, and joint work on global challenges in the field of research and innovation. Both sides reaffirmed their interest in structured exchange, for example, through bilateral research projects or joint educational formats.

Cultural exchange as a bridge between societies

Both countries also sent out a clear signal in the area of education and cultural policy in May: The Austrian preliminary round of the international “Chinese Bridge” language competition took place in the auditorium of the University of Graz. The event, organized by the Confucius Institute Graz in cooperation with the Chinese Embassy, brought together pupils and students from all over Austria, who demonstrated their skills in language, cultural knowledge, and artistic performance.

More than 100 spectators watched the competitions on site. The supporting program - with traditional tea rituals, Tai Chi demonstrations, and Chinese songs - turned the event into a lively intercultural event. The winners qualified for the international final in China, where they will represent Austria.

The ambassador herself took part in the event and emphasized the unifying power of language and culture in her speech. The “Chinese Bridge” competition has been a central component of Chinese cultural policy abroad for years - it is also attracting increasing interest and resonance in Austria.

An outlook on relations

The events in May show that Austria and China want to deepen their partnership on several levels - from government contacts to scientific cooperation and civil society exchange. While the political talks provided space for strategic understanding, the cultural dialogue helped to promote mutual awareness and understanding.

In a world of multiple crises, exchange between different political and cultural systems is becoming increasingly important. Austria and China seem ready to actively shape this exchange - sober in diplomacy, lively in culture.

Chinese Embassy Vienna

Federal Chancellory of Austria