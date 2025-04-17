Austria Wants to Attract U.S. Researchers to Europe as a Science Location

The “red carpet” that Austria is now rolling out is not merely symbolic. It is a call to reposition Europe in the global competition of ideas. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons, Bwag, CC BY-SA 4.0

The world of research is at a turning point. While science budgets in the United States are being slashed, authorities restructured and public-private partnerships scaled back under the new Trump administration, European countries are sensing a historic opportunity. In this situation, Austria wants to position itself as a refuge for insecure top researchers - not just with words, but with a whole bundle of concrete measures. The hope: is to help shape the global map of research in the long term through courageous action.

“We can see that a window has opened that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago,” says Brigitte Hütter, President of the Austrian University Conference (uniko). “If a country like the USA, which was once a symbol of academic freedom and excellence, is moving away from this, then it is our duty and responsibility to create alternative anchorages - and to redefine Europe as an academic home.”

Trump versus science - Europe's hour has come

What Hütter means has a serious background. Since Donald Trump returned to the White House, many research budgets, particularly in sensitive fields such as biomedicine, climate research, and artificial intelligence, have been cut or eliminated. Programs at the NIH (National Institutes of Health) and the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), which traditionally work closely with industry, have been particularly affected. The new Secretary of Health and Human Services under Trump, a controversial appointment, is calling precisely this cooperation into question.

“There is a climate of uncertainty,” says Dietrich Haubenberger, clinical research manager at Californian biotech giant Neurocrine Biosciences and member of the Austrian Council for Research, Science, Innovation and Technology Development (FORWIT), as reported by Selektiv. Nobody is packing their bags by the dozen just yet. But many are asking themselves where they want to - and can - work in the medium to long term." However, Haubenberger warns against narrowing the debate to talent alone: "It's not just about people, but also about projects. Europe should specifically step in where the USA withdraws."

The offensive from Vienna

Austria, often underestimated as a research nation, is now going on the offensive. The Universities Conference is working closely with the Ministry of Science on concrete measures to offer researchers from abroad - above all from the USA - so-called “docking points”. These include:

Bringing forward calls for appointments to be able to react more quickly

Opportunity hiring - although this requires an amendment to the Universities Act (UG)

More flexible use of funds through redistribution in the performance agreement

Setting up a landing page for U.S. researchers on the EURAXESS portal

Examining changes to foundation law and the establishment of third-party funds

“We must not stand by and watch as Asian countries such as China and South Korea, as well as Canada and Australia, snatch away the best minds,” warns Hütter. “Our universities are ready - we must now remove the structural hurdles.”

Science caught between freedom and efficiency

However, Austria is not without its flaws, as Selektiv reports. “The high dependence on state funding, the complicated funding channels, the low willingness to take risks in the system - all of this has to change,” says Haubenberger. In the USA, public-private partnerships are the key to innovative strength. “We have to learn to become more efficient - not to invest more, but to invest more intelligently.”

Haubenberger sees a particular need to catch up in the commercialization of research results, the so-called science-to-market gap. One example: While top researchers at UC San Diego earn over a million dollars a year through third-party funding, Austria often lacks access to investors or the structure for spin-offs. "It's not about competing with US salaries. It's about researchers having the opportunity to realize their ideas in an entrepreneurial environment."

The vision: a European research corridor

However, individual measures alone will not be enough. What is needed now is a European response. “Austria can be a pioneer,” says Hütter, “but the big vision is a European research corridor that pools talent, projects, and investments.” There are already discussions about EU-wide platforms that strategically invest where there are gaps in the USA - for example in cancer research, basic research, or AI.

FORWIT itself wants to use the new RTI Monitor to evaluate how efficiently the domestic system works - and where structural reforms are necessary. The results will be presented at the Technology Talks Austria in the fall. The EURAXESS portal is also being continuously expanded - a central point of contact for international researchers who want to gain a foothold in Europe.

“The US innovates, China imitates, Europe regulates” - does it have to stay that way?

“Europe must not rest on its laurels as a regulator,” warns Haubenberger. “We must once again formulate innovation as our aspiration.” The geopolitical situation offers scope for this. The Trump administration is withdrawing from international cooperation. The EU now has a historic opportunity to set an example: for openness, freedom - and scientific excellence.

