The Vienna International Centre, also known as “UN City”, is home to over 40 international organizations and is a key pillar of global cooperation. Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger met Ghada Waly, Director-General of the Vienna UN Office and Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and Robert Floyd, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO). She took the opportunity to emphasize the relevance of the institutions based here.

“The tasks undertaken by the UN in Vienna are more urgent today than ever. From irregular migration and combating terrorism to curbing global drug and cybercrime - the UN is doing all of this here in Vienna. It is important for Austria to have this expertise in Vienna,” emphasized Meinl-Reisinger.

The UNODC is a leader in the fight against organized crime, drug trafficking, and corruption. The work of this organization is becoming increasingly important, especially in times of geopolitical tensions, increasing cybercrime, and ongoing refugee movements. At the same time, the CTBTO monitors compliance with the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. Its global early warning system registers nuclear tests worldwide - an essential measure to prevent nuclear armament.

Triple anniversary underlines Austria's role in the UN

The year 2025 marks three important milestones: the 45th anniversary of the UN Office in Vienna, 70 years of Austrian UN membership, and the 80th anniversary of the United Nations itself. These anniversaries illustrate that Vienna has played a central role in international diplomacy for decades.

As the only UN location within the European Union, Vienna has a special significance for multilateral cooperation. In addition to the UNODC and CTBTO, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) are also based here. Both organizations make essential contributions to nuclear safety and the promotion of sustainable economic development. Austria sees itself in the tradition of an active peace and security policy. Meinl-Reisinger underlined this with her clear commitment to a rules-based international order: “The commitment to international law has always been a cornerstone of Austrian foreign policy.”

Focus on global challenges: meeting with Latin American counterparts

During her visit to Vienna, Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger also met with the foreign ministers of Colombia and Ecuador, Laura Sarabia and Gabriela Sommerfeld. Both took part in the meeting of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs in Vienna. The exchange focused on security issues, regional political developments, and the impact of the new US administration on Latin America.

Drug trafficking remains one of the most pressing problems in South America, with far-reaching implications for security in Europe. The UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs, which meets regularly in Vienna, plays a key role in international drug control and is looking for ways to curb illegal networks.

Economic importance of Vienna as a UN location

In addition to its political and diplomatic relevance, the UN headquarters also has considerable economic significance for Austria. According to a study conducted by the Vienna Institute of Economic Research in 2024, Vienna secures almost 20,000 jobs. The annual value-added effect amounts to around 1.7 billion euros - a contribution to the Austrian economy that should not be underestimated.

“Our clear commitment to Vienna as our headquarters not only underlines Austria's strong multilateral commitment in turbulent times. It also makes economic sense,” explained Meinl-Reisinger. International organizations not only bring skilled workers and investments to the country but also make Vienna a hub for high-level diplomacy and international conferences.

Austria's shortcomings in location policy

Although Austria is considered an important location for international organizations, there has been criticism of its location policy in the past. A central problem was the inadequate financial support for development cooperation. As early as 1970, the UN member states committed to providing 0.7% of their gross national income (GNI) for development cooperation. However, Austria fell far short of this target and only reached 0.29% in 2001. It was only after many years of public pressure that a gradual increase was agreed.

Another problem was the abuse of diplomatic status. Between 2006 and 2009, thousands of violations of the Road Traffic Act and the Parking Meter Act were registered by diplomats who were not prosecuted due to their immunity. This issue repeatedly led to diplomatic disgruntlement and criticism of Austria's location policy.

Austria's loss of political image: FPÖ in government

Austria's international reputation was severely damaged by the participation of the right-wing populist FPÖ in government, particularly under Sebastian Kurz (2017-2019) but also under Wolfgang Schüssel in the early 2000s. The FPÖ, which maintains links to nationalist fraternities and has a controversial relationship with the EU and international organizations, caused international concern.

The FPÖ's participation in government led to concern at home and abroad. The former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Said Raad al-Hussein, described the FPÖ's entry into government as a “dangerous development in European political life” and criticized in particular the planned tightening of Austria's migration policy.

The FPÖ's proximity to Russia was particularly problematic after it signed a cooperation agreement with the Russian ruling party “United Russia” in 2016. During its time in government, the FPÖ advocated a rapprochement with Russia, which was viewed critically within the EU. In addition, the Ibiza affair in 2019, in which high-ranking FPÖ politicians were involved in corruption attempts, led to the premature break-up of the coalition and had a lasting negative impact on Austria's international reputation.

Vienna remains an indispensable pillar of international diplomacy

Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger's visit to the Vienna International Centre underlines the fact that Vienna as a UN location remains of crucial importance for Austria - both in terms of security policy and economically. Above all, the Foreign Minister must improve the standing of the Republic of Austria in multilateral diplomacy and strengthen Vienna as a diplomatic hub.

In times of global uncertainties and growing challenges, multilateral cooperation is more important than ever. Meinl-Reisinger's commitment to Vienna as a location and to the rules-based world order should send a clear signal as her second official act after flying to Brussels as her first official act: Austria remains a reliable partner for diplomacy, disarmament, and international security.

