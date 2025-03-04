Beate Meinl-Reisinger: Austria's New Voice in World Politics

Beate Meinl-Reisinger has been sworn in as Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria. This appointment marks the first time that the 46-year-old leader of the NEOS has held a ministerial office at federal level. / Picture: © BMEIA/ Michael Gruber

With Meinl-Reisinger, a foreign minister is now at the head of diplomacy who advocates a clear pro-European stance, a strengthening of international partnerships, and a focus on reform. Her political positions, which she has shaped over the years as leader of the NEOS, suggest that she will also advocate greater European integration and a stronger role for Austria in the EU on the international stage.

In the past, she has already called for a greater debate on Austrian neutrality and has shown herself to be open to closer security policy cooperation within the European Union - even going as far as discussing a joint EU army. She has also already indicated that she would welcome an open debate on the future of Austria's security policy concerning NATO.

An impressive career

Meinl-Reisinger was born in Vienna on April 25, 1978. After secondary school, she studied law at the University of Vienna and completed a Master's degree in European Studies at the Danube University Krems. She began her career as a parliamentary assistant in the European Parliament and as an advisor in various ministries before becoming one of the founding members of NEOS in 2012.

Her political rise was rapid: she entered the National Council for the first time in 2013, became the lead candidate in the Vienna state parliament in 2015, and took over the party leadership from NEOS founder Matthias Strolz in 2018. Under her leadership, the party achieved its best results to date in the 2019 and 2024 National Council elections and established itself as a strong force in the Austrian party system.

Austria's foreign policy in challenging times

The takeover of the Foreign Ministry comes at a time of major global challenges. The war in Ukraine, the geopolitical tensions between the USA and China, and the question of Europe's future security policy will be key issues during her term of office. Meinl-Reisinger has already spoken out several times in favor of greater support for Ukraine and is committed to rapidly reducing Austria's dependence on Russian energy supplies.

Increasing anti-Semitism in Europe and the effects of the Middle East conflict are also issues that concern the new Foreign Minister. Following the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023, she called for a “defensive democracy” and advocated a clear stance against extremist movements.

Foreign policy experience and challenges

Beate Meinl-Reisinger does not have a classic diplomatic career, but has addressed foreign policy issues several times in her political career. During her time as an assistant in the European Parliament, she gained her first experience of international political processes. Her Master's degree in European Studies and her many years of political work at national and European level have familiarized her with the mechanisms of EU politics.

Her pro-European stance, her call for a stronger European security policy, and her critical stance on Austrian neutrality in particular demonstrate her foreign policy ambitions. Nevertheless, in her new role as Foreign Minister, she will first have to familiarize herself with diplomatic practices and geopolitics. So far, her focus has been strongly on domestic issues and her success will depend on how she asserts herself in international negotiations and effectively represents Austria's interests. Political observers expect her to seek a more active role for Austria, particularly at the EU level, but it remains to be seen how she will position herself in global diplomacy vis-à-vis experienced heads of state and government.

First diplomatic initiatives

According to insiders, Meinl-Reisinger will hold a series of international talks in the first few weeks of her term of office. One of her first trips as Foreign Minister could take her to Brussels to discuss Austria's role in European foreign and security policy with EU leaders. A trip to Kyiv shortly is also on her agenda to reaffirm Austria's support for Ukraine.

“Our foreign policy must be courageous, clear, and future-oriented. We must not just react, but actively shape it,” said Meinl-Reisinger in her first speech as Foreign Minister. “Austria is a European state with global responsibility - that must be our diplomatic compass.”

The first NEOS minister - opportunity or risk?

The appointment of Meinl-Reisinger as Foreign Minister is not only a historic moment for the NEOS party but also a remarkable signal for Austrian domestic politics. As the only minister from a liberal party within an ÖVP-SPÖ-NEOS coalition to date, she will be under particular scrutiny.

Her success will depend on how she represents Austria's interests in international diplomacy and whether she can also implement her ambitious reform program within the governing coalition and, above all, whether the NEOS can define and implement the right policies. Political observers see both opportunities and risks: While Meinl-Reisinger's economically liberal and pro-European stance could bring advantages in international negotiations, she will have to find compromises domestically with an often conservative ÖVP and a traditionally social democratic SPÖ.

The NEOS' inexperience in actual government work poses a challenge. Some of the flagship projects with which the NEOS have advertised their election campaign are difficult to implement and are based on a lack of experience and understanding of government work and state policy. International policy issues in particular are complex and require a lot of experience and less ideology.

What do the NEOS demand and how do they shape foreign policy?

The NEOS stands for a modern, European, and market-based policy. In foreign policy, they demand a clear pro-European orientation, closer cooperation with Western democracies, and a strengthening of the EU as a geopolitical player. An important goal is to free Austria from its dependence on Russia for energy and to deepen strategic partnerships with other countries.

Within the three-party coalition with the ÖVP and SPÖ, the NEOS could advocate a more liberal and business-friendly foreign trade policy. At the same time, they will campaign for greater cooperation in EU security policy, which could lead to tensions with the ÖVP, which is traditionally more strongly oriented towards Austrian neutrality. The SPÖ, on the other hand, could view Meinl-Reisinger's liberal economic approach with skepticism, particularly on issues of development cooperation and international social policy.

How will Beate Meinl-Reisinger fare?

Meinl-Reisinger has proven in her political career to date that she can hold her own in complex political constellations. Her communicative strength, her focus on economic policy and her clear pro-EU stance will help her to position herself in the international arena. However, domestic political disputes within the coalition could pose challenges, particularly when it comes to security and economic policy issues.

Whether she succeeds in shaping Austria's foreign policy in the long term will depend on whether she can push through her visions within the coalition and whether she is perceived as a strong voice for Austria in international negotiations. The coming months will show whether she can use the Foreign Ministry as a platform to position Austria more strongly internationally.

Beate Meinl-Reisinger - Career and Education

Year Position Since March 2025 Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria Since 2018 Chairwoman of NEOS Since 2018 Parliamentary Club Chairwoman of NEOS 2014–2018 State Spokesperson of NEOS Vienna 2015–2018 Parliamentary Club Chairwoman of NEOS Vienna 2012–2018 Deputy Chairwoman of NEOS 2013–2015 Deputy Parliamentary Club Chairman of NEOS and LIF 2010–2012 Advisor, State Party Chairwoman Christine Marek, ÖVP Vienna 2009–2010 Advisor, Austrian Chamber of Commerce 2007–2009 Advisor, Federal Ministry of Economy and Labor / Economy, Youth, and Family, Cabinet of State Secretary Christine Marek 2007 Deputy Federal Managing Director, Women in Business, Austrian Chamber of Commerce 2005–2006 Parliamentary Assistant, European Parliament, MEP Dr. Othmar Karas 2004–2005 Trainee (EU Young Academics Program), Austrian Chamber of Commerce

Year Education 2002–2003 Master in European Studies, Danube University Krems (MES) 1996–2002 Law Degree, University of Vienna (Mag. iur.) 1996 High School Diploma, BG IX Vienna Personal Info Born in 1978, married with with the lawyer Paul Meinl, three children

