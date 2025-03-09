Austrian FM Meinl-Reisinger Signals European Cooperation with her First Trip Abroad

"I deliberately chose Brussels as the destination for my first foreign trip. We are facing numerous challenges that we can only overcome together as the European Union – be it the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the fight against irregular migration, or the situation in the Middle East," Meinl-Reisinger stated. She emphasized that, especially in the thirtieth year of Austria’s EU membership, the European Union is indispensable for peace, security, and prosperity.

Support for Ukraine and the Strategic Autonomy of the EU

A central topic of the meeting with Kaja Kallas was Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and how the EU can contribute to securing a just and sustainable peace. Both politicians stressed the necessity of a united and self-confident European Union presence on the international stage. In the days leading up to her trip, Meinl-Reisinger had already been in contact with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrij Sybiha, assuring him of Austria’s unwavering support for Ukraine.

At the same time, the Foreign Minister made it clear that Europe must "do its homework" to ensure a strong and strategically autonomous Europe. This point is particularly significant in the context of transatlantic relations. Meinl-Reisinger pointed out that an independent European security policy does not contradict NATO but can serve as a meaningful complement to sustainably represent European interests.

Migration and Border Protection Discussed with Magnus Brunner

Another key issue of her trip was European migration policy, which she discussed with EU Commissioner Magnus Brunner. Meinl-Reisinger called for progress in border protection and effective repatriation of individuals without legal residence in the EU. "We urgently need a functioning European solution to curb illegal migration while regulating legal migration pathways," she stressed.

A particular focus was on protecting the EU's external borders. Meinl-Reisinger highlighted that only close cooperation between member states can lead to a sustainable improvement in the situation. "Without a coordinated approach, we will not find long-term solutions," the Foreign Minister said.

A Strong Signal for Europe

With her trip to Brussels, Meinl-Reisinger is making it clear that the new Austrian government follows a pro-European course. In times of geopolitical uncertainties, she relies on strengthened cooperation and international solidarity. Whether in security and defense policy, the Ukraine issue, or migration policy – the Foreign Minister reaffirmed that Austria will remain a reliable partner within the EU.

After she meets with Kallas, Meinl-Reisinger is said to have taken part in the European Liberal Party meeting (RENEW) before the EU summit in Brussels, as reported by "DiePresse". Vice-Chancellor and SPÖ leader Andreas Babler will attend the meeting of social democratic heads of state and government and party leaders in Brussels on the same day.

Choosing Brussels as her first destination was a deliberate political signal. Meinl-Reisinger sees Austria’s future as closely linked to the European Union and is committed to ensuring that European cooperation is not only maintained but further deepened. Her initial talks in Brussels demonstrate that she is actively advocating for a united European future.

Austrian MFA