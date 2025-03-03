A New Chapter for Austria: The Faces of the Federal Government 2025

The new government has many new faces, 21 members in total - one of the largest in recent decades. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei/ Carina Karlovits und Peter Lechner/HBF

This government combines different political traditions, economic approaches, and ideological influences. Austria is a three-party coalition of the ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS. In addition to the 14 ministers, seven state secretaries support various departments. With a total of 21 government members, this cabinet is one of the largest in recent years. The mixture of experienced politicians, experts, and lateral entrants demonstrates the challenge of creating a stable alliance between three ideologically different parties.

Christian Stocker (ÖVP) - The new Federal Chancellor

The 59-year-old lawyer from Lower Austria takes over the reins of government as Federal Chancellor. Stocker began his political career as a local councilor in his hometown of Mödling before moving to the National Council. He made a name for himself primarily as an interior and security politician and was most recently Secretary General of the ÖVP. His political roots lie in conservative economic policy, although he has also positioned himself as an advocate of a strict migration policy.

Andreas Babler (SPÖ) - Vice-Chancellor with a clear social profile

The 51-year-old trained machinist from Traiskirchen is a formative figure on the left wing of the SPÖ. Babler was mayor of Traiskirchen for a long time, a town that is best known for its refugee accommodation. He made a name for himself as a critic of ÖVP policies and fought for social justice. His election as SPÖ chairman was a signal for a stronger socio-political orientation of the party. In the new government, he heads the Ministry of Housing, Arts, Culture, Media and Sport.

Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) - The first NEOS Foreign Minister

The 46-year-old Viennese lawyer is the first NEOS politician to hold a government office at federal level. Meinl-Reisinger, who has already been active as a member of the National Council and a member of the Vienna state parliament, stands for pro-European and economically liberal policies. She advocates deregulation and the reduction of bureaucracy, while at the same time emphasizing the importance of international cooperation. As Foreign Minister, she will have to redefine Austria's role in the EU and on the world stage.

Finance and economy: two experienced experts take on key roles

Markus Marterbauer (SPÖ) - Minister of Finance

The 60-year-old economist and long-standing head of the economics and statistics department of the Vienna Chamber of Labor has extensive economic expertise. Marterbauer is known as an advocate of a progressive tax policy and is committed to greater taxation of large fortunes. In the coming years, his Ministry of Finance will have the difficult task of balancing the budget while maintaining social justice.

Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (ÖVP) - Minister for Economic Affairs

The 45-year-old economist and social scientist from Upper Austria was previously a provincial councilor in Linz and is regarded as a pragmatist. He is committed to a strong industrial policy, promoting innovation and a business-friendly tax policy. At the same time, he must cushion the economic consequences of rising inflation.

Security and home affairs: continuity with Karner and Tanner

Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) - Minister of the Interior

The 56-year-old from Lower Austria remains Minister of the Interior and continues his tough asylum and migration policy. As a long-standing ÖVP politician, he was previously press spokesman for the then Interior Minister Ernst Strasser. Critics accuse him of leaving too little room for humanitarian solutions in refugee policy.

Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) - Minister of Defense

The 54-year-old lawyer from Lower Austria remains in office. She stands for the modernization of the Austrian Armed Forces and is increasingly focusing on a European defense strategy. The role of the army has changed, particularly as a result of the war in Ukraine, which presents Tanner with major challenges.

Justice, social affairs and integration: women in key roles

Anna Sporrer (SPÖ) - Minister of Justice

The 58-year-old Vice President of the Administrative Court is considered an expert on the rule of law and administrative law. She takes over the Ministry of Justice to strengthen the independence of the judiciary and consistently combat corruption.

Korinna Schumann (SPÖ) - Minister for Social Affairs and Health

The 53-year-old trade unionist was previously Vice President of the Austrian Trade Union Federation (ÖGB) and fought for a fairer distribution of social spending. She will have to deal with the reform of the healthcare system and securing pensions.

Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP) - Minister for Family, Youth, EU and Integration

At 30, she is the youngest member of the government. The Upper Austrian has been State Secretary since 2021 and will be responsible for integration and youth policy in the future. However, her proximity to conservative business circles could lead to tensions in the coalition.

Education and innovation: NEOS sets the tone

Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS) - Minister of Education

The 37-year-old Viennese was previously City Councillor for Education and fought for a modern school policy with more digitalization and autonomy for teachers. His greatest success in the government program is the introduction of the “opportunity bonus” for schools in socially deprived areas.

Peter Hanke (SPÖ) - Minister for Climate Protection and Infrastructure

The former Vienna City Councillor for Finance takes over climate and transport policy. He faces the challenge of driving forward the energy transition, while the ÖVP opposes drastic climate measures.

The seven state secretaries: who they are and what they are responsible for

Alexander Pröll (ÖVP) - State Secretary in the Federal Chancellery

The son of former ÖVP politician Erwin Pröll is considered a close confidant of Federal Chancellor Stocker. He is responsible for the coordination of government business and is to deal with EU matters.

Michaela Schmidt (SPÖ) - State Secretary for Art, Culture and Media

The Salzburg member of the National Council is a close confidante of Vice-Chancellor Babler. She will work in his newly created Ministry for Housing, Arts, Culture, Media, and Sport as a liaison between the government, the art scene, and the media.

Josef Schellhorn (NEOS) - State Secretary for Deregulation in the Foreign Ministry

The restaurateur and former NEOS member of the National Council will focus primarily on reducing bureaucracy and economic diplomacy. He is considered a critic of increasing regulation in the EU and will work closely with Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger.

Elisabeth Zehetner (ÖVP) - State Secretary for Economic Affairs

The entrepreneur and former member of parliament from Styria will support Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer in the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Her focus is on tourism and SME promotion.

Barbara Eibinger-Miedl (ÖVP) - State Secretary for Finance

The Styrian State Councillor will take over a key role in the Ministry of Finance from Markus Marterbauer. She is to serve as a link between conservative economic policy and the social ideas of the SPÖ.

Jörg Leichtfried (SPÖ) - State Secretary for the Interior

The former transport minister and long-standing SPÖ MP from Styria will take over parliamentary coordination in the Ministry of the Interior. He will play a particularly important role in the area of police reforms and security legislation.

Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig (SPÖ) - State Secretary for Social Affairs, Health and Care

The Lower Austrian was previously State Councillor for Social Affairs. She will support Korinna Schumann in the Ministry of Social Affairs, particularly in the areas of care financing and health system reform.

A government with many ideologies and unanswered questions

The new federal government brings together different political cultures. While the ÖVP represents liberal and conservative economic positions, the SPÖ is committed to social justice and the NEOS is fighting for deregulation and innovation. Many ideological differences have been bridged with compromises or simply postponed until 2027 - when the budget will decide which reforms will be implemented.

The coming months will show whether this coalition and the people involved can lead the country in a stable manner or whether ideological rifts will deepen. One thing is clear: the 2025 government is one of the most exciting political constellations in the history of the Second Republic.

