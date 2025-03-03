Austria's New Federal Government Sworn In: A Coalition of Compromises

In his speech, Federal President Van der Bellen appealed to the sense of community of all those involved. In times of great change, it is crucial that everyone takes responsibility and does not just comment, but actively helps to shape the future. Austria was facing major challenges - geopolitical uncertainties, economic difficulties, and social change required decisive action.

The coalition of ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS had to overcome numerous ideological differences to reach an agreement, as reported by ORF. According to political analyst Katrin Praprotnik, the fact that it finally came about was due to a pragmatic approach: “With the increasing pressure to form a government after such a long time and several attempts, the willingness to make compromises also increased.” However, the price for this was high - some of the most important reforms were postponed or made subject to a budget proviso.

Ideological differences

This coalition is not only unusual but it is also based on a foundation of tough ideological compromises. In key policy areas, the three parties have had to bridge their differences - or simply postpone them.

One of the biggest points of contention between the coalition partners was the question of how the budget should be restructured. While the ÖVP and NEOS opted for a strict austerity course in order to avoid the threat of EU deficit proceedings, the SPÖ argued for an expansive financial policy in order to finance social measures.

The compromise provides for a mixture of austerity measures and a bank levy. However, many financially intensive reforms have been postponed - a decision on whether the budget allows their implementation will not be made until 2027. The government has thus set itself a ticking time bomb: Two years will show whether the agreement will hold or whether new conflicts will break out.

There were two opposing schools of thought on social policy: The SPÖ demanded greater intervention in the housing market and an expansion of social benefits, while the ÖVP and NEOS preferred market-based solutions. The result is a compromise that provides for a limited rent cap for a few years, but no general cap. In addition, the SPÖ succeeded in promoting telemedicine in order to reduce waiting times for medical appointments.

Migration policy was also a hotly contested issue. The ÖVP took a restrictive line, calling for stricter asylum laws and deportations. The SPÖ and NEOS, on the other hand, called for a more humane policy, especially in the area of labor market integration. In the end, the ÖVP prevailed with its demand to stop family reunification for beneficiaries of subsidiary protection. At the same time, however, more support for integration into the labor market was agreed - a partial success for the SPÖ.

The SPÖ and NEOS wanted an administrative reform to limit the power of the federal states and reduce duplicate structures. However, the ÖVP, whose influence is strongly anchored in the provinces, prevented this. The result: no far-reaching reform of federalism, but better coordination between the federal government and the provinces. This means that a reform project that has been demanded for years has once again fallen by the wayside.

The positions of the parties clashed particularly strongly in the area of education. NEOS called for radical school reform, including a common school until the age of 14 and performance-based pay for teachers. However, the ÖVP and SPÖ rejected this - the ÖVP defended the grammar school system, while the SPÖ spoke out against a stronger performance assessment for teachers. The compromise: introduction of the “opportunity bonus” for schools in difficult social situations, a central demand of the NEOS. However, there was no major reform.

There were also major differences in climate policy. The SPÖ and NEOS pushed for ambitious climate targets, while the ÖVP made sure that agriculture and industry were not overburdened. The solution? Some climate protection measures were transferred to the Ministry of Agriculture, which critics see as a weakening of the environmental sector. At the same time, renewable energies are to continue to be promoted - but it remains to be seen to what extent.

The new government is based on pragmatic compromises, but many key issues have not been resolved, only postponed. The budget decision in 2027 in particular will show whether this coalition will remain stable in the long term. Should economic or political crises arise, the old conflicts could quickly flare up again. This coalition is standing - but how long it will last remains uncertain.

The government program: Big plans, little concrete?

The government program is entitled “Doing the right thing now. For Austria” and comprises over 200 pages. It focuses on economic stability, social security, a more restrictive migration policy, strengthening democracy, and investing in digitalization and climate protection. However, a large number of the measures are subject to reservations: a decision on whether they can be implemented will not be made until 2027, depending on the budget situation.

The planned budget restructuring is particularly controversial. To prevent an EU deficit procedure, an austerity policy has been defined, but this is to be offset by the introduction of a bank levy - a demand of the SPÖ. At the same time, the government agreed on a tightening of asylum and integration policy, with a stop to family reunification. This corresponds to the demands of the ÖVP, while the SPÖ was able to assert itself on social issues - such as measures to limit rent increases or the promotion of telemedicine.

NEOS, on the other hand, has left its mark on education policy, including with the so-called “opportunity bonus” and the takeover of the Ministry of Education by Christoph Wiederkehr. However, major reforms - for example in federalism or pensions - are lacking.

A chancellor with a narrow majority and an uncertain future

Christian Stocker, the new Federal Chancellor, took office with the promise to lead Austria through difficult times. “This agreement has only succeeded according to a deeply Austrian principle: People come together by talking,” he said in his first speech after being sworn in. However, the new government is on shaky ground. It remains to be seen how the NEOS base will co-govern. Should this fail, the ÖVP and SPÖ could try to form a minority government or work with changing majorities.

The distribution of portfolios: Who will govern Austria?

The coalition parties share the ministries as follows: ÖVP provides the chancellor and occupies the Ministry of the Interior (Gerhard Karner), the Ministry of Defense (Klaudia Tanner), the Ministry of Agriculture (Norbert Totschnig) and the new “Chancellery Ministry” with the agendas Family, Youth, EU and Integration (Claudia Plakolm).

The SPÖ occupies six ministries, including the Ministry of Finance (Markus Marterbauer), the Ministry of Social Affairs (Korinna Schumann), and the newly created Ministry of Housing, Arts, Culture, Media and Sport under Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler. NEOS has Beate Meinl-Reisinger as Foreign Minister and Christoph Wiederkehr as Education Minister.

In addition, there are seven state secretaries - a high number that has been criticized in some quarters. However, political scientist Praprotnik does not believe that this is an expression of mistrust within the coalition, as ORF reports: “Most state secretaries are assigned to the respective party of the minister so that no counterbalance has been created.”

An ambitious start, but many unanswered questions

With its inauguration, the new federal government is embarking on an uncertain future. The challenges are enormous: the economic situation, rising unemployment, international uncertainties, and domestic political tensions could quickly put the government to the test.

The coalition is relying on consensus and pragmatism - but it remains to be seen whether this will be enough to ensure long-term stability. Much depends on whether the 2027 budget will actually enable the planned reforms or whether the points of contention will flare up again. The next few months will show whether the first three-party coalition in the history of the Second Republic of Austria can move the country forward or whether it will get bogged down in internal differences.

Presidential Chancellory of Austria

ÖVP

SPÖ

NEOS