Glitter, Waltzes and Celebrities: The Vienna Opera Ball 2025 as a Social Highlight

The evening traditionally began with the ceremonial opening by the Young Ladies' and Young Gentlemen's Committee. This year, a special innovation caused quite a stir: For the first time in the history of the Opera Ball, a same-sex debutante couple was part of the traditional polonaise, a sign of more inclusion and diversity on the social stage.

Under the musical direction of Cornelius Meister, the ballet of the Vienna State Opera presented the “Kaiserwalzer” in a choreography by Martin Schläpfer, followed by the “Frühlingsstimmenwalzer”, sung by star soprano Nadine Sierra. Tenor Juan Diego Flórez was particularly celebrated when he performed the aria “Bella Enamorada” from “El último romántico” before presenting the Strauss classic “Alle maskiert” from “Eine Nacht in Venedig” together with Maria Nazarova, Daniel Jenz and Nadine Sierra - the secret motto of the evening: “Wo Spaß und wo Tollheit und Lust regiert”.

The grand finale of the festive opening was the traditional “Danube Waltz”, which served as a signal for everyone present to take to the dance floor. Under the command “Alles Walzer!” the glittering ball night began.

Top-class guest list with political celebrities

This year's Opera Ball once again attracted numerous prominent guests from politics, business, and society. Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen appeared with the scientist of the year, climate economist Sigrid Stagl. Federal Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg was also present and commented on the political situation in Austria. Other guests of honor included former Chancellors Werner Faymann and Sebastian Kurz as well as Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig.

Schallenberg also used the ball to emphasize Austria's cultural achievements as a “soft power” in international diplomacy. “We may not have nuclear weapons, but we do have Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,” explained the Chancellor, referring to the importance of Austrian culture for the country's international reputation

An opera ball without Richard Lugner - but with star guests

For the first time in over three decades, the Opera Ball took place without the master builder Richard Lugner, who died last year. The family symbolically kept a seat free for him in the box. Nevertheless, the Lugner box was filled with international celebrities: Street art artist and DJ Alec Monopoly was the star guest of the evening.

Lugner was not the only one to attract attention with his guests, the Swarovski family also went for the celebrity factor and brought models Leni Klum and Candice Swanepoel as well as actor Ed Westwick to the State Opera. Model Larissa Marolt, Franziska Knuppe, and Nadine Mirada also shone on the red carpet.

Culinary highlights and surprises

Another highlight of the evening was the exquisite cuisine. For the first time, “Steirereck & Friends” presented a menu created especially for the Opera Ball. The “Versaute Punschkrapferl with radishes and purple potatoes” and the “Steirereck Blunzenbrot with spicy cabbage” stood out in particular.

The floral decorations were also a novelty this year: in addition to the traditional roses, ranunculus, and hyacinths, edible elements such as grapes, artichokes, and pomegranates were also integrated into the opulent arrangements. The floral design was created by the renowned designer Maryam Yeganehfar.

An evening full of glamor and tradition

The dancing and partying continued at the Vienna State Opera until 5 am. The atmosphere was exuberant and there was hardly a moment when the dance floor was not full. The Vienna Opera Ball 2025 once again proved why it is considered the social highlight of the year.

With a successful blend of tradition and modernity, top-class celebrities, and impressive art, the Opera Ball once again set a glamorous example for Viennese ball culture. Now we are already looking ahead to next year - preparations for the 2026 Opera Ball will begin in just a few months.

Vienna State Opera