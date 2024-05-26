Concordia Ball 2024: A Celebration of Freedom of the Press

Vienna City Hall hosted the Concordia Press Club's traditional summer ball on May 24, 2024, attracting media, arts, culture, and cosmopolitan audiences from over 50 countries. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Thomas Ledl / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

The opening ceremony was hosted by ORF III editor-in-chief Lou Lorenz-Dittlbacher, while dance master Chris Lachmuth from the Chris dance School was responsible for the presentation of the program and the opening by the debutantes. The traditional ball donation, this time by the renowned caricaturist Gerhard Haderer, commented on current affairs and enriched the evening with an artistic touch.

Der 124. Concordia Ball: Am Freitag den 24. Mai 2024 im Wiener Rathaus

Agnes Palmisano, an icon of Viennese song, opened the ball with an interpretation of the 1925 hit "Schöne Adrienne" by Hermann Leopoldi. The world premiere of the "Festfanfare für den Freien Journalismus" by Austrian composer Pavel Singer was particularly impressive. This new composition set a powerful accent for the importance of free journalism.

Prominent guests and committed speeches

Among the guests of honor were well-known personalities such as the German media journalist Stefan Niggemeier, President of the Austrian Parliament Ernst Woller, and Wolfgang Bogensberger from the European Commission. Numerous representatives from the media, cultural, and scientific sectors were also present, including Concordia President Andreas Koller, ORF presenter Dieter Bornemann, and author Robert Menasse.

In his speech, Concordia President Andreas Koller emphasized the essential role of journalism in democracy: "The more efficiently nonsense is disguised as news, the more important it is to have professional journalists who can distinguish sense from nonsense and real news from information garbage. Our society needs high-quality, professional journalism because, without it, democracy dies."

Concordia Secretary General Daniela Kraus also emphasized the importance of the ball: "Especially today, it is important to set an example for free journalism together. With the Concordia Ball, Concordia is standing up for freedom of the press and diversity of opinion with a cultivated festive culture."

A ball for a good cause

The Concordia Ball has been a charity event since its premiere in 1863. The proceeds from the ball go to the "Legal Service for Journalism", a unique program in Austria that offers journalists legal support and thus strengthens free reporting. In the face of increasing threats to press freedom, this support is invaluable.

An evening full of elegance and tradition

The artistic design of the debutantes' hair ornaments was created by visual artist Simone Bernert, who was impressed with her handmade unique pieces. The ball mistress, Event and PR Manager Deborah Grumberg was delighted with the great popularity of the ball among young and international guests and the strong sponsorship interest.

The combination of tradition and modernity, the impressive backdrop of Vienna City Hall, and the strong message for freedom of the press made the Concordia Ball 2024 an unforgettable event. Guests from over 50 countries enjoyed an evening full of music, dancing, and lively discussions and together set a powerful example for free journalism.

