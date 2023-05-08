Vienna Ball Season 2023: Concordia Ball Anniversary Celebrates 160 Years
Vienna's famous ball season has been extended with the long-awaited return of the Concordia Ball. The ball, which is hosted by the Vienna Journalist and Writer Association Concordia, is one of the city's oldest dance events and has been held since 1863. This year's ball will take place on May 26th at Vienna's City Hall, the Rathaus.
The "Vienna Journalists' and Writers' Association Concordia" was founded in 1859. To this day, Concordia fights for freedom of the press, cultivates good conversation and urges responsibility in journalism. In 1863, this association asked for a dance for the first time. The grand celebration underscored the importance of free journalism in society. The Concordia Ball was born and it was soon impossible to imagine the Viennese calendar of events without it. The Strauss family dedicated several compositions to the Concordia. To the delight of the dancers, waltz god Johann Strauss Jr. personally stood at the conductor's podium on many a legendary ball night.
"Concordia has been inviting people to dance for 160 years. The grand festival emphasized the importance of free journalism in society then and now. This mission remains our top priority, and we will express it at the 2023 ball," said Concordia President Andreas Koller.
In keeping with tradition, the ball's proceeds will support Concordia's core activities. This year's surplus will be dedicated to the Journalism Legal Service. The service provides legal expertise to journalists to protect them from attacks and lawsuits.
As usual, many artists will create a festive atmosphere at the city's most beautiful summer ball. Two orchestras will play in the Rathaus's grand hall, a unique feature of the Concordia Ball that contributes to its popularity with dancers: Uwe Theimer conducts the Vienna Opera Ball Orchestra, while the pt Art Orchestra provides big band sounds. The Charly Hloch Trio plays for boogie dancers, and internationally renowned vibraphonist, drummer, and percussionist Martin Breinschmid opens the Concordia Ball with acoustic impressions from the world of journalism. Dance master Chris Lachmuth not only prepares the debutantes and debutants for their opening performance but also entertains guests with the traditional quadrille and provides Latin lounge dance music. And in the Arkadenhof, guests can enjoy relaxed conversations and disco fever.
The design of the subject and invitations was created by Merlicek & Partner's Creative Director, Franz Merlicek. Simone Bernert is responsible for the Concordia Ball's design concept. The artist uses newspapers as a material, transforming them into hair sculptures and decorative objects.
"Journalism is also constantly changing, but one thing remains the same: it is immensely important for our society. Therefore, we encourage all friends of democracy to celebrate with us the festival for free journalism," invites Concordia Secretary-General Daniela Kraus to the ball.