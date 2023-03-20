Persian Community in Austria Celebrates Iranian New Year Nouruz

Nouruz is celebrated every year by the Persian community in Vienna. It marks the beginning of the Persian new year and the beginning of spring at the same time. We wish you all a wonderful festivity!

A typical table at a Nouruz feast. / Picture: © Pejman Akbarzadeh

The Iranian Nouruz festival is celebrated worldwide on March 21st, which marks the beginning of the new year and spring in Iranian culture.

By resolution of the 64th General Assembly of the United Nations, the festival has been an international holiday since 2010, and it has been celebrated by over 300 million people around the world for 3000 years. On September 30, 2009, UNESCO included Nouruz Day in the list of Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

In many locations, the Persian community can be found, including the Balkan Peninsula, the Black Sea region, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Middle East. Thus, the festival is also celebrated by the Farsi-speaking community in Vienna, which counts nearly 25,000 heads and is constantly growing.

Since the festival takes place both during the day and at night, it's appropriately called "New Day." Haft Sin is the focal point of the festivities. Embroidered on the festival's tablecloth are seven elements beginning with "S". These seven elements are composed of: Sabze (wheat, barley or lentil sprouts) Samanou (wheat porridge) Sendsched (flour berries) Sir (garlic) Serkeh (vinegar) Somagh (a mixture of spices) Sib (apple) A traditional Nouruz table also features a mirror, goldfish, traditional sweets, nuts, pistachios, and dried fruits. As part of the celebration, green plants and eggs represent life, continuity, and eternity. There is a personal touch to every celebration, and every table is unique.

Diplomatic Corps Vienna congratulates on the celebrations

The diplomatic corps in Vienna, especially from the Middle East, also congratulates the festivities and joins in the celebrations heartily. Thus, the embassy of Israel or Iran congratulated.

