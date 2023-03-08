French-Austrian Gallery of Pioneer Women in Sport

More+More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 23:26 ♦ (Vindobona)

On the occasion of International Women's Day and the 500 days leading up to the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, the French Embassy in Austria has made a conscious decision to place March 2023 under the sign of female sports.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, France shows its feminist diplomacy also in Austria. / Picture: © French and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

While last year a "French-Austrian Gallery of Heroines" was presented, this year a "French-Austrian Gallery of Pioneers in Sport" will be shown, focusing on the careers, careers and involvement of French and Austrian women in the various fields of sport.

The mediatization and promotion of women's sports make it possible to make female sports participation the norm, to promote equal representation and gender diversity in certain sports activities, and to expand sports participation by encouraging young and less young women to start or resume sports participation.

Increase the visibility of top female athletes who can serve as a source of inspiration for young girls and combat prejudice among young men. More broadly, this is to contribute to a culture of equality that is beneficial to society as a whole and social and economic progress.

From the affirmation of the right of women to participate in sports in all its dimensions, to real equality between women and men in the sport. This equality concerns the conditions of access to the practice of sport, but also the management and coaching functions, as well as the media, economic and social appreciation of the position of women in the sector. This process contributes to the fight against stereotypes and gender-based violence, as well as to the recognition of the benefits of gender diversity in sports.

These themes are embedded in the framework of the French policy of feminization of sport, as explained by the French Embassy.

French Diplomac, "Marianne" initiative and Women Rights

The Embassy of the Republic of France also explained how France defends and supports women's rights of freedom fighters worldwide. "We honor those who have been invited by our "Marianne" program for several months by displaying their portraits on the grid around the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the Quai d'Orsay," the embassy said on Twitter.

On the occasion of International Human Rights Day, two years ago, the French President launched the initiative "Marianne" for the guardians of human rights.

The "Marianne" initiative aims to increase support for the guardians of human rights, whether abroad or in France, in collaboration with associations, NGOs, foundations and local authorities. This program is in line with the French strategy of "Human Rights and Development" and corresponds to France's priority objectives at the United Nations Human Rights Council.

French Embassy in Vienna

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
First Meeting Between Austrian and French Foreign Ministers in Paris (January 17)
French Ambassador Gilles Pécout in Austria Visits Linz (December 28, 2022)
The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (December 6, 2022)
Read More
Women's Rights, Women Issues, Sports Industry, Sports, International Women’s Day, French Embassy in Vienna, France
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter