The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women
The 16 Days of Activism is an annual campaign against gender-based violence that runs from November 25 to December 10, marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. There are 20 panels on the outside grills of the French Embassy building in Vienna dedicated to preventing and combating violence against women.
At this time of year, many people are talking about ending violence against women and girls. All over the world, people are taking part in the 16 days of action against gender-based violence to raise awareness and take action on the streets, in schools, offices, villages, and cities. As the 16 days approach, #MeToo and other global movements have made it clear that women around the world have had enough.
Even though so many stories have become public, many voices are still being silenced, many stories remain untold, and many stories never reach your social media feed. Under the motto Orange the World: #HearMeToo, we will spotlight the voices of women and girls who have survived violence and are speaking up for women's rights without being seen in Hollywood or the media.
That is why this time of the year we get together to stop the hatred against women worldwide and the website unwomen.org, has a good guide on how to end violence against women and show solidarity. The French Embassy in Vienna posted on Twitter supporting the 16 days of activism.
A total of 20 panels are located on the outside grills of the French Embassy in Vienna, which focus on preventing and combating violence against women.
The exhibition was opened by Ambassador Pécout, Director of the French Lycée, M. Durand-Assouly, and Deputy Head of the Department for Prevention and Protection against Violence at the Federal Criminal Police Office, B. Zelikovics, students of the Lycée and representatives of women's protection organizations.
The focus of the exhibition is preventing and combating violence against women and sends a strong message of public diplomacy. One panel was designed by students of a class of the Lycée Français.
The Istanbul Convention, the #GenerationEquality forum and 6 action alliances, as well as local initiatives in Austria and France are to be supported more broadly in the public sphere.
