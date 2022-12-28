Sponsored Content
French Ambassador Gilles Pécout in Austria Visits Linz
As part of the initiative "Das Land tagt mit der Welt" ("The country meets with the world") by the President of the Provincial Parliament, Peter Binder, an event was held to "promote more internationality and cosmopolitanism in Upper Austria. The French ambassador to Austria, H.E. Gilles Pécout, arrived from Vienna as a guest of honor.
The French Ambassador to Austria, Gilles Pécout, attended the opening of the series of events "Das Land tagt mit der Welt" (The country meets the world) in the Upper Austrian Parliament as a guest of honor. / Picture: © French and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona
In his remarks entitled "On France's Leadership Role in Europe," the ambassador traced a broad arc from the Congress of Vienna in 1814/15 as the beginning of European diplomacy to the current challenges.
About 30 interested listeners, among them the doyenne of the Diplomatic Corps in Upper Austria, Cecilia de Witzany, the Members of the Provincial Parliament Tobias Höglinger and Rudi Hemetsberger as well as the French Honorary Consul for Upper Austria, Ekkehard Redlhammer, Finland's representative Alois Froschauer, the Swedish Honorary Consul Elke Riemenschneider or the Turkish Honorary Consul Dietmar Pichler, followed the one-hour presentation. …
