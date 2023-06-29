Journalists' Associations Protest Against Exclusion at OPEC Event
Journalists' associations have protested the renewed exclusion of international press representatives from an OPEC event in Vienna. According to an open letter from the Association of Foreign Press, the Concordia Press Club, and the Association of European Journalists (AEJ), reporters from the Reuters and Bloomberg news agencies and the "Wall Street Journal" were denied accreditation.
This is not the first time such an incident has taken place. Already in early June, some journalists from the same media were banned from attending an OPEC ministerial meeting, leading to growing concerns about press freedom and access to information.
In their letter, Chairmen Ivo Mijnssen, Daniela Kraus, and Edgar Schütz criticized the violation of press freedom on the part of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. They stressed the importance of broad and transparent access to international organizations, especially to an organization like OPEC, which should be committed to universal values. Freedom of the press is a fundamental element of a democratic society and should be protected and respected at all times, the letter states.
The protest letter calls on OPEC to provide equal access to its meetings. In addition, it said, the Austrian Foreign Ministry will be informed about the protest in the hope that it will support the demand for freedom of the press.
The Austrian Foreign Ministry stressed in a statement, as reported by ORF, that OPEC could issue its regulations based on the headquarters agreement with Austria, which could also affect the accreditation of journalists. Nevertheless, the Foreign Ministry reiterated the importance of media freedom as a cornerstone of a democratic society and stressed that the possibility to report on political developments must be preserved at all times.
Despite the protest and discussions about the exclusion of journalists, the OPEC International Seminar conference is still coming up. On July 5 and 6, energy ministers from various countries as well as company representatives are expected to meet at the Hofburg in Vienna. As reported by ORF, according to the Foreign Ministry, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg will not attend, contrary to the program published online.
There is currently some tension over whether OPEC will take into account the demands of journalists' associations and ensure transparent access for the press. It remains to be seen how the situation will develop and whether the organization will move toward a more open dialogue with the international press.