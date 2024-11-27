Viennese Sausage Stand Becomes UNESCO Cultural Heritage: A Tribute to the Viennese Way of Life

Mayor Michael Ludwig (l.) and René Kachlir (r.) (“Zum scharfen René”), who, together with other Viennese sausage stands, are included in the World Heritage List. / Picture: © Stadt Wien/Martin Votava

The sausage stand has been an integral part of the Viennese cityscape for decades and shapes both the everyday lives of residents and the experience of tourists. In addition to the culinary offerings, UNESCO emphasizes the special atmosphere and the unique vocabulary that has developed around the stalls. Terms such as “Haaße” (Boer sausage), “Krokodü” (pickled gherkin) and “Oaschpfeiferl” (hot pepperoni) are now officially part of the cultural heritage.

Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) was proud: “The Viennese sausage stand is not only a place of culinary delights, but also a living symbol of the Viennese way of life. Its nomination as intangible cultural heritage honors the tradition, hospitality and diversity of our city.” Walter Ruck, President of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, added: “This award is confirmation of the hard work of our stallholders. The sausage stand is not only a culinary institution, but also a social meeting place that combines tradition and innovation.”

Festive recognition of the stallholders

The operators of the sausage stands were delighted, as reported by ORF. René Kachlir, operator of the stall on Schwarzenbergplatz, particularly praised his colleague Patricia Pölzl, who runs the “eh scho wuascht” stall near the central cemetery. “She wrote the application so perfectly that UNESCO had no choice but to approve it,” joked Kachlir. To celebrate, the well-known sausage stand “Bitzinger” even brought a magnum bottle of champagne - accompanied, of course, by cheese crackers that “des rutscht”.

Cultural heritage with a history

The origins of sausage stands date back to the monarchy, when mobile food stalls offered war invalids a source of income. Since the introduction of fixed locations in 1969, they have become an integral part of the cityscape. They serve as a meeting place for all social classes - from visitors to the State Opera to shift workers.

The cultural significance of the sausage stand is also deeply rooted in Viennese literature and art. They found their way into works such as Friedrich Torberg's “Tante Jolesch” or HC Artmann's “Im Schatten der Burenwurscht”. The oldest sausage stand still in existence, “Würstelstand Leo”, was opened in 1928 and has been an institution on the Döblinger Gürtel ever since.

Part of a growing directory

With the inclusion of the Viennese sausage stand culture, the national register of intangible cultural heritage has grown to 172 entries. This register documents living traditions in Austria and aims to raise awareness of regional characteristics. In addition to the sausage stand culture, three other traditions have been included, including the practice of New Year's apology cards in Tyrol, the “Schifferlsetzen” in Mariazellerland and the Seitelpfeife, a traditional wind instrument from the Salzkammergut.

Federal Minister Werner Kogler emphasized the importance of these new additions: “The traditions included are deeply rooted in the local community and enrich the cultural diversity in Austria.” Politicians and the public were generally very pleased with these admissions on social networks.

A piece of the Viennese way of life for the world

The nomination of the Viennese sausage stand as a UNESCO cultural heritage site is more than just an award - it is a statement for the preservation and appreciation of local traditions. It shows how important it is to protect places of cultural exchange that not only tell a story, but also promote identity and community. At a time when cultural diversity is increasingly coming under pressure, the Viennese sausage stand is a living example of the combination of tradition and modernity.

Austrian UNESCO Commission

City of Vienna