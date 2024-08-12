Richard Lugner, one of Austria's most dazzling and well-known personalities, has died at the age of 91 in his villa in Döbling. He was not only a successful builder and entrepreneur but also an integral part of the Austrian social scene and an icon of entertainment. His life was characterized by major construction projects, glamorous appearances, and tireless commitment to the city of Vienna and Austrian trade.

From master builder to Viennese legend

Richard Lugner was born in Vienna in 1932 and made a name for himself in the construction industry at a young age. His first major public project was the construction of Vienna's first mosque in 1979, which with its 32-metre-high minaret in Floridsdorf remains a striking landmark to this day. Lugner knew how to establish his name in the city through such construction projects. Another important project was renovating the Vienna City Temple of the Jewish Religious Community, which earned him great recognition.

However, his best-known construction project is probably the "Lugner City", a shopping center he opened on Vienna's Gürtel in 1990. The center quickly became an institution and made a decisive contribution to making Lugner's name known throughout Austria. In 1992, Lugner was awarded the Silver Medal of Honor for Services to the State of Vienna for his entrepreneurial achievements. In his obituary, Vienna's current mayor Michael Ludwig paid tribute to Lugner as "a Viennese original" and emphasized his entrepreneurial successes, which had a lasting impact on the cityscape.

A dazzling personality in society

Richard Lugner was more than just a master builder. With his unerring sense of glamor and publicity, he became a permanent fixture in Austrian society. He was the epitome of the "side-eye man" - always present at social events, surrounded by celebrities and media attention. His appearances on television and his often turbulent private relationships made him a figure who was known far beyond the borders of Vienna.

Lugner achieved particular fame through his annual appearances at the Vienna Opera Ball, where he invited international stars to accompany him. Names such as Jane Fonda, Kim Kardashian, Pamela Anderson, and Goldie Hawn repeatedly made headlines and brought additional international attention to the Vienna Opera Ball. These celebrity appearances were more than just glamorous moments; they were also an expression of Lugner's ability to skillfully combine his business and personal appearance. He knew how to be in the spotlight while promoting his business.

A fighter for commerce and the city of Vienna

However, Lugner's commitment was not limited to the glittering world of society. He was a passionate entrepreneur who always championed brick-and-mortar retail in Austria. As the founder and operator of Lugner City, he championed the interests of Austrian retailers well into old age. His tireless commitment and innovative strength were honored in 2018 with the Retail Hermes Prize for Vienna.

The Austrian Retail Association and the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber honored Lugner as an authentic entrepreneur who set new standards in retail. "His courage and vision have had a lasting impact on the Austrian retail landscape," explained Stephan Mayer-Heinisch, President of the Austrian Retail Association. "Richard Lugner leaves behind a gap that will be difficult to fill." Rainer Trefelik, Chairman of the Austrian Retail Association, particularly emphasized Lugner's handshake quality and his constant willingness to bring in new ideas for the retail sector.

A man with a big heart

Despite his business successes and public appearances, Richard Lugner was also known for his human side. The Turkish Cultural Community in Austria praised him as "unique" and recalled his respectful and sympathetic manner in dealing with people of different origins. His commitment to coexistence in Vienna, especially in the intercultural field, is appreciated and remembered by many.

Lugner's commitment extended beyond the borders of Austria. His company's legendary company outing to Istanbul in 1974, during which he invited 176 employees to Istanbul, is an example of his generosity and his ability to promote community.

A turbulent private life

Richard Lugner's private life was just as colorful as his public persona. Lugner was married a total of six times, most recently in June 2024 to 42-year-old Simone Reiländer. His marriages and the stories associated with them were often widely reported in the media and were part of his image as a dazzling society lion. Despite the many ups and downs, Lugner always remained a man who stayed true to himself and never lost his zest for life.

His children Jacqueline, Nadine, Alexander, and Andreas now mourn the loss of a father who, despite his often hectic lifestyle, was always there for his family.

A lasting legacy

Richard Lugner leaves behind a legacy that goes far beyond the construction industry. He was a man who knew how to assert himself in society and at the same time set standards as a successful entrepreneur. Today, his "Lugner City" is a symbol of his entrepreneurial spirit and vision. His appearances at the Opera Ball remain unforgotten, as does his ability to inspire people with humor and charm.

His death marks the end of an era in which a man like Richard Lugner left a lasting mark on Vienna's cityscape and Austria's social life. May he rest in peace.

City of Vienna

Austrian Retail Association

Turkish Cultural Community

WKO