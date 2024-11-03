Orbán's Controversial Visit to Vienna: Talks, Alliances and Criticism

Austrian delegation led by National Council President Walter Rosenkranz and Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) (2nd and 3rd from left). Right half of the table: Hungarian delegation led by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (3rd from right). / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion/Arman Rastegar

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's visit to Vienna has caused a stir not only in Austria but also throughout the EU. Orbán, a controversial figure on the political stage, is known for his conservative, sometimes nationalistic stance, which often brings him into conflict with the liberal values and standards of the European Union. While many states in Europe criticize him for his closeness to Russia and his controversial reforms in the justice and media sectors, others appreciate him as an advocate of strong national sovereignty. His visit to Vienna, on the occasion of a round table discussion organized by the Swiss magazine Weltwoche, once again highlighted the different views on European politics, particularly concerning the war in Ukraine and the role of the EU.

Orbán and former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder publicly discussed their ideas on peace and the future of Europe, which was perceived partly as a diplomatic effort and partly as a political provocation. However, Orbán's visit was not only accompanied by political talks and negotiations but also by a series of public and institutional protests, which were particularly loud in Austria's capital. The event in Vienna became a symbol of the ideological tensions that currently characterize Europe: an EU divided between the desire for integration and the urge for national self-determination.

Orbán's visit focused on his call for an alternative approach to European peace policy and his growing cooperation with the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ). The close cooperation between Orbán and the FPÖ and the signing of the so-called “Vienna Declaration” have startled many political observers. While the FPÖ sees Orbán as a potential ally in its vision of a “traditional Europe”, critics see the danger of a growing axis of right-wing populist forces that could threaten European cohesion.

Orbán and Schröder: peace talks or provocation?

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's appearance caused a stir in Austrian and European politics, as reported by “DerProfil”. Accompanied by FPÖ officials and former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, Orbán took part in a panel discussion organized by the Swiss magazine Weltwoche. He spoke out clearly against the European Union's course in relation to the war in Ukraine and expressed his goal of an “alternative peace order” in Europe. The events surrounding the visit reflect the tensions within Europe and raise questions about Austria's future direction.

In the Sofiensäle in Vienna, Roger Köppel, editor-in-chief of the Swiss weekly Weltwoche, moderated a discussion between Viktor Orbán and Gerhard Schröder. Under the title “Peace in Europe”, the two prominent guests looked for ways to end the war in Ukraine. Orbán, who has maintained close contact with Russia and other authoritarian states in recent months, took the view that the war was “militarily lost”. A peace agreement could only be reached through negotiations as, according to Orbán, Ukraine no longer had a chance of winning the war against Russia.

Gerhard Schröder presented himself as a “peacemaker” and recalled his earlier efforts to mediate talks between Russia and Ukraine. However, Schröder criticized the fact that his peace initiative in April 2022, which he wanted to pass on to Putin via Turkish President Erdoğan, among others, was unsuccessful. He also does not see sufficient willingness to work towards peace in current EU policy. Instead, Schröder advocated a leading role for France and Germany in peace diplomacy, which should develop independently of the USA.

Hoping for Trump: Orbán's view of the USA

A central topic of the discussion was the possible role of the USA under Donald Trump. Orbán, who has built up close relationships with Trump and conservative think tanks in the USA, sees Trump's re-election as an opportunity for a ceasefire. According to Orbán, the USA would be less interested in investing more money and military support in Ukraine under Trump. Trump himself could act as a mediator who could negotiate an agreement between the USA and Russia.

Orbán, who sees himself as an advocate of a “multipolar world order”, spoke positively about his meetings with leading politicians in China and Turkey and described his “visit to the secret capital Mar-a-Lago” as part of his peace mission. Both China and Turkey, Orbán said, were prepared to exert pressure on Ukraine and Russia to reach a negotiated solution. In this context, Orbán criticized the leading Western states France and Germany, which in his opinion are pursuing a “war-loving policy” and working towards a long-term confrontation with Russia.

The “Vienna Declaration”: a symbolic commitment or presumption of office?

During his stay in Vienna, Orbán also met high-ranking representatives of the FPÖ, including the newly elected President of the National Council Walter Rosenkranz, and FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl. Together with Kickl, Orbán signed the so-called “Vienna Declaration”, a symbolic document that emphasizes the “neighborly friendship” and cultural ties between Austria and Hungary. The declaration also contains intentions to intensify cooperation in border protection and to “protect European values”, as reported by “DerStandard”.

The signing of the “Vienna Declaration” provoked strong reactions. The ÖVP and the Greens accused Kickl of usurping his office, as he, as an FPÖ politician without official authority, could not sign an international declaration on behalf of Austria. Christian Stocker, Secretary General of the ÖVP, criticized that Kickl's declaration gave the impression that he was speaking for the whole of Austria. Constitutional lawyers also expressed doubts about the legitimacy of the document and described it as “null and void”. According to this, only the Federal President and the Federal Chancellor are authorized to sign declarations under international law.

The opposition also expressed concern about the close cooperation between the FPÖ and Orbán's FIDESZ party, which is known for its “illiberal” policies. However, FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker defended the declaration as a “sign of a growing friendship” between the neighbors.

Orbán and the FPÖ: shared ideals and visions for the future

Orbán used his visit to Vienna to emphasize the close ideological proximity to the FPÖ. In the “Vienna Declaration”, both sides reaffirmed their rejection of migration, their concern for Christian culture, and their opposition to “gender ideologies”. While the FPÖ celebrated the “Vienna Declaration” as a manifesto of neighborly cooperation, critics see it as an attempt to form an “axis of right-wing populists” that threatens the cohesion and values of the EU.

For the FPÖ, Orbán is a role model for an “illiberal democracy” that upholds national sovereignty and traditional values. FPÖ leader Kickl announced that he hoped to be able to receive Orbán in the Federal Chancellery one day and emphasized the FPÖ's role as the “protector of European identity”. Orbán, for his part, expressed his hope that Austria could become an even stronger partner for Hungary under an FPÖ-led government.

Resistance and demonstrations: The Austrian reaction

Orbán's visit sparked public protests in Vienna. Demonstrators gathered in front of the Austrian parliament, criticizing the Hungarian prime minister for his closeness to Russia and his controversial domestic policy reforms. Orbán, who has severely restricted the Hungarian judiciary and curtailed media freedom, was condemned by the demonstrators as an “anti-democrat” and “Putin apologist”.

Austrian Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) described Orbán as an “anti-European” and criticized the FPÖ for using its relationship with Orbán to position itself against the liberal values of the EU. Kogler's criticism was met with fierce resistance from the FPÖ: FPÖ Secretary General Hafenecker demanded Kogler's resignation and accused him of “anti-Hungarian agitation”.

A European change of course? Orbán's influence and the future of Austria

Orbán's appearance in Vienna highlighted his strategy of pushing the EU in a conservative, nationalist direction. Through his close cooperation with the FPÖ, Orbán is attempting to form an alliance of right-wing parties in Europe that is directed against the “decadence” and “bureaucracy” of the EU. With Hungary, which currently holds the presidency of the EU Council, Orbán is advocating a return to “traditional values” and also wants to include Austria in his vision.

Orbán's visit and the “Vienna Declaration” have left Austria at a political crossroads. The FPÖ wants to strengthen its role as Orbán's ally and offer an alternative to previous European policy. Whether Austria will move more strongly in this direction depends on the upcoming formation of a government and the strategic decisions of the established parties. The question remains as to how far the FPÖ and its allies in Europe are prepared to risk European cohesion for their ideological goals.

Austrian Parliament

ÖVP

SPÖ

FPÖ