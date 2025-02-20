ÖVP and SPÖ Achieve Breakthrough in Budget Negotiations

The successful agreement on the budget is seen as an important step on the way to forming a new government. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons/ Peter Binter/ CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)

Following the failure of the negotiations between the ÖVP and FPÖ and the unsuccessful three-way talks with the NEOS, the ÖVP once again turned to the SPÖ. Talks have intensified in recent days, with insiders saying that the issue of the bank levy in particular remained controversial for a long time. SPÖ leader Andreas Babler and ÖVP chairman Christian Stocker want to inform Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen about the current state of negotiations. The party leaders are expected to make an official appearance before the press before the weekend.

Compromise on the budget: who pays the bill?

According to reports in the “Kleine Zeitung” and the “Oberösterreichische Nachrichten”, as reported by ORF, the planned new debt for 2025 is around 6.4 billion euros, and for 2026 as much as 8.4 billion euros. To balance the budget, banks and energy companies, among others, are to be asked to pay more. An increase in health insurance contributions for pensioners is also planned - a measure that is already attracting initial criticism.

It is particularly noteworthy that this financing plan appears to avert the threat of EU deficit proceedings against Austria. This would possibly have been initiated if the new debt had remained above the permitted limits.

A coalition with a narrow majority - risks and opportunities

The formation of a black-red government is now considered the most likely option, as reported by “DiePresse”. However, such a coalition would only have an extremely narrow majority in the National Council, which could make government work more difficult. There is already speculation that the coalition partners could secure parliamentary support from the NEOS or the Greens to form a stable government. Renate Anderl, President of the Chamber of Labor, was optimistic: “From what I hear, these are very good talks. I expect that we will soon have clarity.”

What happens next?

It remains to be seen whether a two-party coalition will be formed or whether another party will be brought on board. By the next National Council meeting on February 26, it should be clear whether the ÖVP and SPÖ will govern together - and on what terms.

The negotiations are therefore at a critical point: on the one hand, the budget compromise seems to pave the way for a government, but on the other hand, the slim parliamentary majority and the associated challenges could still become stumbling blocks for the alliance.

