Failure of the Coalition Negotiations Between the FPÖ and ÖVP: Relieving Reactions and a Sobering Outlook

Various social actors welcomed the failure of the negotiations. Oskar Deutsch, President of the Jewish Community (IKG) Vienna, said, “Now that the FPÖ has failed, the Second Republic as a liberal democracy in the heart of Europe has been saved for the time being.” He appealed to the constructive forces in parliament to quickly form a stable government.

Caritas President Nora Tödtling-Musenbichler also emphasized the need for a swift and constructive solution in view of the current challenges such as inflation, unequal educational opportunities, and a shortage of skilled workers in the care sector. She called for politicians, NGOs, and civil society to work together on solutions.

Analysis and comments

Theologian Ulrich Körtner from the University of Vienna expressed his relief at the failure of the negotiations, as he wrote in Communio. He sharply criticized the ÖVP and described it as “ideologically gutted” and “disoriented”. A coalition with the “in parts right-wing extremist, anti-EU and Russia-friendly FPÖ” should be rejected for reasons of state. In a detailed commentary, Körtner argued that the ÖVP had moved further and further away from its Christian-social roots in recent years and was now without a clear political identity.

He drew a comparison with the Italian Democrazia Cristiana, which was once a force for the state but destroyed itself through ideological dilution and internal party contradictions. “The ÖVP is standing on the precipice towards which it has moved with its eyes open. It would have been the same in a coalition with the FPÖ as it is now after the failure of the negotiations.” Körtner also pointed out that the FPÖ is controversial in church circles due to its anti-clerical positions. In particular, the FPÖ's plan to abolish the tax deductibility of church contributions and restrict donations to organizations such as Caritas and Diakonie had caused concern in church circles.

He also recalled that it was the ÖVP-FPÖ government under Sebastian Kurz that had abolished Good Friday as a public holiday for Protestants and Old Catholics - a circumstance that had put a lasting strain on the relationship between the Church and conservative parties. “Catholic social teaching has noticeably lost weight in the ÖVP,” Körtner noted.

International reactions

The failure of the coalition negotiations was also closely followed in Germany and at the European level. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized that there should be “no Austrian conditions” in Germany and defended the so-called “firewall” against cooperation with the AfD. CDU leader Friedrich Merz also reiterated that his party would not cooperate with a party such as the AfD, which is becoming increasingly radicalized.

The French government also expressed concern about the influence of the far right in Europe and saw the failure of the negotiations as a positive signal for democratic forces. “We must work together to prevent the further spread of nationalist and anti-European movements,” said a spokesperson for the Élysée Palace.

At the EU level, it was emphasized that the FPÖ's participation in government would have been viewed with skepticism, particularly given its positions on Russia and its anti-EU stance. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, was cautious, but stated that “a pro-European government in Vienna is of great importance for cooperation within the EU”.

Political consequences and outlook

Following the failure of the negotiations, Austria faces an uncertain political future. Federal President Van der Bellen has announced that he will hold talks with the party leaders to discuss possible ways out of the current situation. Options such as forming a government of experts or calling new elections are on the table.

The political players are now called upon to quickly form a stable government capable of acting in the interests of the country to effectively tackle the current challenges.

What remains and the chances of new elections

After the failed experiment of a coalition between the ÖVP and FPÖ, what remains is a political landscape in deep crisis. The ÖVP must reorient itself, while the FPÖ could emerge stronger from the situation. Herbert Kickl has already signaled that he would be prepared to run again in new elections and position himself as a candidate for chancellor.

According to current polls, as reported by MeinBezirk, the FPÖ under Kickl could indeed become the strongest force, up to 35%, if new elections are held. However, the question remains as to whether it could achieve a government majority or whether it would fail again due to coalition partners. The political uncertainty in Austria is therefore far from over.

