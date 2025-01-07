Standstill in Government Formation: Kickl and the FPÖ on the Way to Forming a Government

The FPÖ Federal Party Executive Committee unanimously decided to enter into negotiations with the ÖVP. A negotiating team led by Herbert Kickl was set up back in October and has now been reconfirmed. Kickl, who has presented himself as the “voice of the people” since the election in the autumn, emphasized: “Our goal is to govern Austria honestly. An affordable life, justice, security, and good prospects for future generations are at the heart of our policies.”

In addition to Kickl, the General Secretaries Michael Schnedlitz and Christian Hafenecker as well as other prominent FPÖ politicians are part of the team. According to Kickl, the negotiations are to begin on a small scale in order to define the basic conditions and objectives.

Why did the negotiations between the ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS fail?

After the election in September 2024, the ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS held several rounds of exploratory talks and negotiations to form a three-party coalition. The talks were requested by Federal President Van der Bellen to ensure a stable government that could form a majority in the National Council. Although Karl Nehammer, Andreas Babler, and Beate Meinl-Reisinger initially emphasized their willingness to work together, the negotiations were ultimately not concluded.

In the end, the NEOS party surprisingly withdrew from the negotiations, which meant the end of the three-party coalition. The main reason for the failure was the lack of a common line on key political issues, particularly economic and social issues. After the failure of the negotiations, Van der Bellen emphasized: “I want quick and comprehensive clarity. Together with all Austrians, I now expect these results.”

Skepticism and restraint within the ÖVP

Although the ÖVP under the new party leadership of Christian Stocker is generally willing to negotiate, there are internal tensions. Some prominent members, including Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Integration Minister Susanne Raab, have already announced that they do not want to be part of a government under Kickl. Stocker himself was emphatically cautious in an initial statement and made it clear that a basis of trust was a prerequisite for successful cooperation.

Former ÖVP EU Commissioner Franz Fischler warned of the risks of Kickl's chancellorship in an interview with the “Standard” newspaper, as reported by ORF: “This could have an impact on the entire EU policy. Kickl would have the opportunity to block decisions at the EU level, which I consider to be highly risky.”

Reactions from Brussels: concern over budget deficit

The EU Commission is also following the political developments in Austria with concern. A spokesperson for the Commission reminded us that Austria urgently needs to take measures to consolidate its budget given an increased budget deficit. If the budget deficit is not reduced in time, there is a threat of an excessive deficit procedure on the part of the EU.

“If these measures are submitted in time, we can assess them and recommend to the Council that the procedure should perhaps not be initiated,” explained the spokesperson. However, the current political uncertainty is making it difficult to reach a rapid agreement on necessary austerity measures.

Berlin's tense view of Vienna

In Germany, the events in Austria are also causing a stir, as reported by ORF. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed concern about the possible formation of a government under Herbert Kickl and appealed to the democratic parties to take a clear stance against right-wing extremist tendencies. Other leading German politicians also expressed their criticism.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) in particular, however, welcomed the developments in Austria. AfD leader Alice Weidel spoke of a “crashing collapse of the firewall” against the FPÖ and called on the CDU/CSU to also consider cooperating with the AfD.

Van der Bellen: The Role of the Federal President

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has played a central role in the formation of the government in recent months. Following the failure of negotiations between the ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS, he had to make a difficult decision. In a speech, Van der Bellen explained: “One of the most important constitutional tasks of the Austrian Federal President is to ensure that our country has a functioning federal government.” He emphasized that despite his personal reservations about a coalition with the FPÖ, he must respect the election result. “Respect for the voters' vote demands that the Federal President respects the majority that is or is not found in the National Council.”

Van der Bellen also made it clear that the new government was faced with major challenges, including the ongoing recession, rising unemployment, and the geopolitical threat posed by the Russian war of aggression. In conclusion, he emphasized: “I will continue to ensure that the principles and rules of our constitution are correctly observed and adhered to.”

Possible scenarios: Coalition or new elections?

Herbert Kickl made it clear in his press release that he was interested in constructive cooperation despite all the hurdles. Nevertheless, he emphasized: “Should we find that there are no honest negotiations, we are prepared to consider new elections at any time.” The FPÖ, which has performed consistently well in recent polls, would be well-equipped for a new round of elections.

An uncertain future

The coming weeks will be decisive for Austria's political future. It remains to be seen whether Herbert Kickl will succeed in forming a stable coalition. What is clear, however, is that the current developments will have a lasting impact on the political climate. Both nationally and internationally, the question is being asked as to whether the FPÖ-ÖVP government can usher in a new era of stability or whether there is a risk of political isolation. One thing is certain: the upcoming negotiations will be exciting and groundbreaking for the country.

