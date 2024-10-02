Triumph of the FPÖ: Herbert Kickl in the Contest for the Chancellorship

The FPÖ has won a historic victory in the Austrian parliamentary elections. With 29% of the vote, the right-wing populist party led by Herbert Kickl secured the top position in parliament for the first time. However, the triumph could have a bitter aftertaste for the charismatic party leader: Despite the victory and the possibility of becoming chancellor, the FPÖ remains politically isolated. Neither the governing ÖVP nor the opposition SPÖ or other parties are showing any serious interest in forming a government with Kickl. The prospect of a three-party coalition or an alliance between the ÖVP and FPÖ remains a theoretical possibility but is considered unlikely by many.

Herbert Kickl's success marks a clear shift to the right in Austrian politics. For years, the FPÖ had used the discontent of many voters about migration policy, EU integration, and the political establishment to present itself as a radical alternative. Nevertheless, Kickl's position is controversial. Critics accuse him of endangering democracy with his radical rhetoric and anti-European stance. He himself has stated several times, as reported by the “Neue Züricher Zeitung”, that he would like to govern Austria along the lines of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán - an approach that hints at an “Orbanization” of the country and strongly polarizes the FPÖ leader.

Kickl and the FPÖ have already been at the center of political scandals in the past, such as the Ibiza scandal in 2019, which brought down the then coalition with the ÖVP. This scandal is still tainting the relationship between the two parties. Sebastian Kurz, the chancellor at the time, declared at the time that cooperation with the Freedom Party had failed and could not provide a basis for a sustainable government.

The difficult path to forming a government

The 2024 election result will make it difficult to form a government. Although the FPÖ could theoretically become chancellor, it would need a coalition partner to do so. The ÖVP under Karl Nehammer has already publicly announced that cooperation with Kickl is out of the question. Nehammer described the FPÖ leader as a “security risk” and cited his extremist views. Nevertheless, the ÖVP remains a key player in the coalition negotiations, as it is part of all realistic government options. Peter Filzmaier, the famous Austrian political scientist, explained to ORF that although the ÖVP could negotiate coalitions in both directions, it agrees with the FPÖ on 80% of the content, particularly on economic and security policy issues. However, the sticking point remains Kickl, whose political vision is considered too radical by many.

Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, who has the power to appoint the new chancellor, has announced that he will ensure that the fundamental values of democracy are upheld during the negotiations. These include the rule of law, the separation of powers, and European integration - issues on which the FPÖ has repeatedly taken offense. The Freedom Party's anti-European stance in particular is a thorn in the side of the EU and has already led to political tensions in the past, when the party first entered a government coalition with the ÖVP in 2000. At the time, this even led to sanctions being imposed by the EU.

The possible coalition scenarios

Forming a government could prove difficult. An alliance between the ÖVP and SPÖ would be mathematically possible, but hardly feasible in terms of content, as the two parties are far apart in many areas. A three-party coalition, for example with the Neos or the Greens, would be another option for forming a stable government. However, this option also has its pitfalls: Cooperation with three parties is often difficult in practice, as the example of Germany shows, where a similar coalition is currently governing and struggling with numerous internal conflicts. In opposition, the FPÖ would presumably run a long-term election campaign and present itself as a victim of the political establishment, which could increase its chances of even greater success in the future.

Europe-wide implications

The FPÖ's election success was celebrated as a victory by other right-wing populist parties in Europe, as reported by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. Politicians such as Viktor Orbán and Alice Weidel publicly congratulated Kickl and saw the election results as a sign of the rise of right-wing parties in Europe. At the same time, these election results are causing concern among the established parties, who fear that the success of right-wing populist movements in Europe could gain further momentum. Geert Wilders from the Netherlands and Marine Le Pen from France celebrated the FPÖ and saw the victory as part of a Europe-wide trend that is strengthening right-wing populist parties. They emphasized that the FPÖ's success reflected the “triumph of the people”, who long for sovereignty and identity.

The FPÖ's election victory also has implications for European politics, as the Tageschau reports. In Brussels, the outcome of the Austrian elections is being watched very closely, as the FPÖ's possible participation in government could have an impact on European decision-making, particularly when it comes to migration policy issues or cooperation with the EU. The FPÖ stands for a Eurosceptic course and has made calls for a reduction in the size of the EU Commission and the European Parliament during the election campaign. Although it is not explicitly calling for a withdrawal from the EU, the FPÖ reserves the right to reassess this issue in the future.

International reactions

The FPÖ's victory also caused a stir internationally and in some cases concern, as reported by “DiePresse”. Media such as CNN and The Guardian emphasize that this is the first victory of a “far-right party” in Austria since the Second World War. In the US, the election victory is explained by rising discontent over issues such as inflation, migration policy, and the war in Ukraine. The Neue Zürcher Zeitung commented that this victory represented an “unprecedented comeback” for the FPÖ after the Ibiza scandal, while the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung emphasized that the FPÖ's influence in Austrian politics had been growing for years.

Election figures and data

In the 2024 National Council election, 6,346,059 Austrians were eligible to vote, 77.3% of whom took part in the election. A total of 4,902,460 votes were cast, with 46,462 votes being invalid. The number of valid votes was therefore 4,855,998. This high voter turnout underlines the strong political interest, above all due to the polarizing election campaign.

In addition to the triumph of the FPÖ, the conservative ÖVP under Chancellor Karl Nehammer achieved 26.3% of the vote, which corresponds to a significant loss of almost eleven percentage points. At around 21.1%, the SPÖ fell far short of expectations and is struggling to present itself as a party with a strong government. The Greens and NEOS made it into parliament in the 2024 National Council elections. The Greens achieved around 8.2% of the vote and the NEOS around 9.1%. Both parties were therefore able to stay above the 4% threshold, but their results fell short of expectations, especially in the case of the Greens. Small parties such as the Beer Party and KPÖ failed to reach the 4% threshold and did not enter the National Council. This result reflects the massive shift to the right in Austria and makes it more difficult to form a government due to the lack of clear majorities.

Most FPÖ voters came from rural regions and from voters who were dissatisfied with the previous migration policy, high inflation, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The FPÖ was particularly popular in structurally weak areas and among people who felt neglected by established politics. Many ÖVP and SPÖ voters migrated to the FPÖ as they were disappointed with the way the traditional parties dealt with economic and social challenges.

In the 2024 National Council elections, Vienna remained a stronghold of the SPÖ, which achieved 29.9% of the vote, a slight increase of 2.8% compared to 2019. The FPÖ recorded a significant increase of 7.9% in Vienna with 21.2% and performed particularly well in the districts of Floridsdorf and Donaustadt. The ÖVP, on the other hand, suffered significant losses and only achieved 17.4%, a fall of 7.2% compared to the last election. The Greens also lost significant ground and achieved 12.3% of the vote, a fall of 8.4%. The NEOS were able to improve their share of the vote slightly to 11.3%.

Austria's political future

The political situation in Austria remains uncertain following the FPÖ's election victory. It will be difficult to form a government due to the negative attitude of the other parties. The ÖVP is currently keeping all options open and could act as kingmaker. However, a coalition with the FPÖ seems unlikely due to the reservations against Kickl. Even if the FPÖ emerges from the elections as the strongest force, it remains to be seen whether it will play a role in the government or whether a “Zuckerl coalition” could form against the FPÖ.

In recent years, the FPÖ itself has shown time and again that scandals and extremist rhetoric do not sustainably damage its support among voters. The party has managed to stabilize and expand again after the Ibiza scandal in 2019 by placing populist issues such as migration and national identity at the heart of its political agenda. The difficult coalition negotiations in the coming weeks will show how Austria will fare politically.

An unstable future

Herbert Kickl is undoubtedly the big winner of the National Council elections, but his path to the chancellorship remains rocky. While his supporters are celebrating his victory, the country is facing a political stalemate. The ÖVP holds the keys in the negotiations, but the question remains whether it is prepared to engage with the FPÖ - and whether the country is ready to accept the radical change that Kickl is seeking. Austria's political landscape remains in flux, and the coming weeks will show which direction the country will take.

The FPÖ's election victory shows a deeply divided society in search of new political answers. At the same time, it shows the challenges that go hand in hand with the rise of radical forces: Even in the strongest position, Herbert Kickl remains a controversial player whose ambitions are viewed with skepticism both at home and abroad. The upcoming negotiations will not only determine the future of the FPÖ but also the path Austria will take in the coming years. However, the FPÖ's electoral success undoubtedly marks a new era in Austrian politics that could have repercussions far beyond the country's borders.

