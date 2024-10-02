Jewish Community in Austria Deeply Concerned about the FPÖ's Election Victory

He criticized the close links between the FPÖ and German nationalist fraternities, which he described as the “political arm of these groups”, as reported by ORF. These fraternities were still influenced by the ideas of National Socialism, which was particularly threatening for the Jewish community. Deutsch went on to explain that the FPÖ was not an ordinary right-wing party, as it existed in other European countries, but a party that repeatedly attracted attention through the emergence of Nazi symbolism and songs.

Deutsch referred to numerous incidents in which FPÖ politicians took part in events at which SS songs were sung, which he said reflected the ideological orientation of the FPÖ. The IKG President emphasized that such incidents could not be seen as isolated events, but as an expression of the deep-rooted connection to National Socialist ideas within the FPÖ. This is particularly worrying in view of the FPÖ's election success, which has become the strongest party with around 29 percent of the vote.

While over 71 percent of voters supported parties that rule out cooperation with the FPÖ, Deutsch nevertheless warned against underestimating the electoral success. The fact that almost a third of the population voted for the FPÖ is a clear signal of the resurgence of far-right and National Socialist tendencies in Austria. This could permanently change the social atmosphere and make the climate more dangerous for minorities, especially for the Jewish population.

Deutsch also emphasized that FPÖ politicians portrayed themselves as democrats in public while cultivating Nazi songs and ideologies behind closed doors. The term “Kellernazis”, which is often used in connection with the FPÖ, is therefore justified. The Jewish community feels threatened by this double standard, especially because such incidents come to light at regular intervals.

Despite concerns about the FPÖ's electoral success, Deutsch emphasized that the resistance against the FPÖ's participation in government gave hope. Both the other parties and the majority of the population had taken a clear stance against the FPÖ. Nevertheless, there is still great concern that the FPÖ could gain further influence through its growing electorate and thus permanently change the political landscape in Austria. In view of the political dynamics, the situation is seen by many as a warning signal, not only for the Jewish community, but for society as a whole, which must address the question of how to counter the rise of far-right forces.

IKG