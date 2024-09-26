On September 29, 2024, Austrians will be called upon to decide on the composition of the new parliament in the National Council elections. But how does this electoral system work and what are the key aspects you need to know?

Proportional representation: a fair distribution of seats

The National Council elections in Austria are based on proportional representation, which means that the seats in parliament are distributed in proportion to the votes. With a total of 183 seats in the National Council, the parties should be represented according to the proportion of votes. The aim is for every vote to be as equal as possible and for the election result to be reflected in parliament. For example, a party that receives 20% of the votes should receive 20% of the seats if possible.

The allocation of seats in three stages

Seats are allocated in a so-called three-stage process:

1. regional constituencies: In the 39 regional constituencies, mandates are initially allocated directly based on votes.

2. state constituencies: The remaining open mandates are distributed at the state level. Each of the nine federal states forms its constituency.

3. federal level: In the final stage, remaining mandates at federal level are allocated in proportion to the votes.

This procedure ensures that both regional and national interests are taken into account in the distribution of seats.

The 4% hurdle: Getting into parliament

To enter the National Council, parties must either receive at least 4% of the valid votes nationwide or win a so-called basic mandate in one of the regional constituencies. This hurdle is intended to prevent too many small parties from being represented in parliament and endangering political stability.

Preferential votes: More influence for voters

In addition to voting for a party, voters in Austria have the opportunity to cast preferential votes for certain candidates of their preferred party. This means that you can influence which person receives a mandate within the list placement. If a candidate receives enough preferential votes, this person can move up the party's list and possibly receive a mandate, even if they were originally further down the list.

Forming coalitions: absolute majorities are rare

As it is rare in Austria for a party to achieve an absolute majority in the National Council, coalition negotiations often take place after the election. The parties have to agree on a governing coalition to form a stable majority in parliament. This can lead to lengthy negotiations until a new government is formed.

Insight into the significance of the elections

The National Council elections in Austria are of immense importance as they determine the future direction of the country. They not only decide on domestic policy but also on the country's role in Europe and the world. Issues such as migration, climate policy, and the economic future are at the heart of the election campaign debates. With a proportional representation system designed to fairly represent the interests of voters and the opportunity to influence the composition of the National Council through preferential voting, elections in Austria are an important democratic process.

The 2024 National Council election will be characterized by a large number of parties, some of which pursue very different approaches to the major issues of Austrian politics. From social justice and national sovereignty to climate protection and EU integration - voters have a wide choice and Austria's political future remains exciting. The results of the election on September 29 could have a major impact on the country's political landscape and international relations. But what do the individual candidates and parties look like?

ÖVP (Austrian People's Party): Stability through tradition

The governing ÖVP under the leadership of Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer relies heavily on conservative values and business-friendly policies. The promotion of home ownership and the protection of traditional family structures are central to the People's Party's program. One of the main objectives is to increase the homeownership rate in Austria from the current 48% to 60% by 2030. Young families are to be supported through state-backed loans and the elimination of fees when buying their own home.

In terms of foreign policy, the ÖVP is committed to Austria's neutrality, but with a clear emphasis on strengthening national defense capabilities, particularly in the area of cyber defense and air defense. The party calls for tougher measures against illegal migration and wants to set up asylum centers in third countries. In the European context, the ÖVP sees Austria as an active member of the EU, but with a clear focus on national sovereignty and strict control of the EU's external borders.

SPÖ (Austrian Social Democratic Party): Focus on social justice and European integration

Under the leadership of Andreas Babler, the SPÖ is positioning itself as the social force in Austria. Its election manifesto focuses on social justice measures, including the introduction of a basic child benefit of EUR 367 per month per child, supplemented by income-related benefits. Another key point is the expansion of social housing to counteract the housing shortage.

In terms of foreign policy, the SPÖ is focusing on greater European integration. It sees the EU as an essential partner for solving global problems, particularly in the areas of climate change and social justice. At the same time, the SPÖ emphasizes the need to make the EU more democratic and socially just.

FPÖ (Freedom Party of Austria): A party at the center of controversy

The FPÖ, led by Herbert Kickl, is showing strong support in the polls and could emerge from the election as the strongest force. Under the leadership of Herbert Kickl, the FPÖ is known for its strict stance on migration policy and its anti-EU stance. The FPÖ is calling for tougher measures, particularly about asylum issues, such as the creation of asylum centers in third countries and the securing of Austria's borders.

In recent years, the FPÖ has repeatedly caused scandals that have affected its reputation. The best-known incidents include the “Ibiza affair” of 2019, in which the then party leader Heinz-Christian Strache was involved in a bribery scandal. This led to Strache's resignation and a crisis in the coalition between the ÖVP and FPÖ. Despite this scandal, the FPÖ has regained popularity under Kickl and could play a decisive role in the 2024 election.

The FPÖ also pursues an anti-European agenda that aims to strengthen national sovereignty. Kickl regularly criticizes the influence of the European Union and calls for a restructuring of the EU towards more nation-state control. This position contrasts with the pro-European stances of other major parties such as the ÖVP, SPÖ, and the Greens. As reported by Vindobona.org, the party is also said to be close to Russia.

The Greens: focus on climate protection and social justice

The Greens, led by Werner Kogler, are focusing their election campaign on climate protection, the expansion of renewable energies and the promotion of sustainable mobility. Their EU policy is strongly pro-integration, as they see the European Union as a key player in the fight against climate change. Kogler has managed to lead the Greens into a coalition with the ÖVP but has had to make some compromises in the process, particularly on migration policy.

Another key issue for the Greens is social justice. They are committed to ecological and social tax reform and better access to affordable housing.

NEOS: Liberal reforms and deeper EU integration

Beate Meinl-Reisinger is leading the NEOS into the election and is pursuing a liberal and pro-European program. The NEOS is calling for reforms in the education and economic sectors as well as deeper integration into the EU. Their election manifesto focuses on education as the key to the future and they want to promote digital skills and economic knowledge, among other things. In terms of foreign policy, the NEOS are committed to the European Union and wants Austria to play a more active role in EU policy in the future.

KPÖ Plus: The surprise in Austrian politics

The Communist Party of Austria (KPÖ Plus), led by Tobias Schweiger, has achieved unexpected success in recent years, particularly at local level. The party, which has traditionally been a marginal phenomenon in Austrian federal politics, was able to score points in Graz and Salzburg with a focus on affordable housing and social issues.

The KPÖ has played an important role in Graz city politics for years, and its rise in Salzburg in the 2023 state elections was a surprise. With a focus on social justice and a clear anti-establishment stance, the KPÖ Plus has found a niche in the current political landscape. However, the polls at the federal level are at around three percent, which means it could be difficult to overcome the four percent hurdle to enter the National Council.

The KPÖ is committed to a fundamental realignment of the Austrian social system, with a particular focus on the creation of affordable housing, higher taxation of large corporations and the rich, and a strengthening of workers' rights. Its success at the local level shows that these issues resonate with a section of the population, but it remains to be seen whether the party can break through nationwide in the 2024 national elections.

Smaller parties

Among the smaller parties, Dominik Wlazny's Beer Party (aka Marco Pogo) stands out and is doing surprisingly well in the polls. Its satirical program includes an “aptitude test” for ministers and the establishment of a “Ministry of the Future”. Wlazny has already received 8.3% of the vote in the 2022 presidential election and is now aiming to enter the National Council.

The Madeleine Petrovic list and the “KEINE” (Change) list are also trying to mobilize protest voters in particular. Petrovic, former leader of the Green Party, made a name for herself with her anti-vaccination stance during the coronavirus pandemic, while “KEINE” under Fayad Mulla is campaigning with a radical reorientation of the healthcare system.

Political challenges and outlook

The 2024 National Council elections will take place in a politically charged climate, characterized by social tensions and economic challenges. Migration, climate protection, and relations with Europe are at the heart of the political debate. The ÖVP and FPÖ are pursuing a nationalist line that focuses on increased control of migration and Austria's sovereignty, while the SPÖ, Greens, and NEOS are pursuing a pro-European agenda aimed at cooperation and integration.

With a close election result expected, it remains unclear which coalitions will be formed. The election will show whether Austria will continue on its current course or whether new political alliances will emerge. The country's future role in the European Union and its domestic political stability are at stake.

