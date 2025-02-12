Coalition Negotiations in Austria Failed: Political Future Uncertain

For over a month, the FPÖ and ÖVP tried to form a joint government. However, in the last few days, there have been increasing signs that the differences are irreconcilable. In particular, the distribution of ministries was a central point of contention: both parties claimed the interior and finance portfolios for themselves. The FPÖ also demanded a Ministry of Labor with integration agendas, while the ÖVP wanted to keep asylum and migration policy. Ultimately, no agreement could be reached.

FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl declared that the negotiations were “ultimately not crowned with success” and resigned from the government formation mandate. He emphasized that the ÖVP had insisted on the distribution of portfolios before other central issues had been clarified. There were also differences of opinion on several points that could not be overcome.

Political observers speak of a “bizarre spectacle”

As reported by ORF, the negotiations between the FPÖ and ÖVP came under increasing criticism. Political scientist Peter Filzmaier described the process as a “bizarre spectacle on an open stage.” Both parties had maneuvered each other into a dead end without a viable plan B. The published 223-page negotiation documentation, which was leaked to the media, already indicated how deadlocked the talks were. The escalation in communication was particularly striking: instead of negotiating behind closed doors, proposals and demands were sometimes exchanged via public channels. This contributed to the hardening of the fronts and made a constructive solution a distant prospect. “The parties' approach has put them in a worse position than before,” says Filzmaier.

Criticism from the opposition: “Bargaining like at a bazaar”

The opposition reacted with harsh criticism to the failure of the negotiations. Klaus Seltenheim, leader of the SPÖ, spoke of an “undignified spectacle” and accused the FPÖ and ÖVP of haggling solely for power and posts. Green Party leader Werner Kogler also criticized the conduct of negotiations and described the talks as a “terrible spectacle” that damaged the reputation of politics. NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger explained that the negotiations were obviously no longer about content, but only about posts.

What happens now?

With the failure of the coalition negotiations, Austria faces an uncertain political future. The attempt to form a three-party coalition between the ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS had already failed. It is now up to Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen to decide how to proceed. A government of experts is being discussed as a possible interim solution, but the likelihood of a new election shortly is increasing. The question remains as to whether a new election would enable a clearer majority to be formed or whether Austria will continue to be confronted with difficult government formations.

In addition, new elections would probably benefit the FPÖ, which would gain even more percentage points. Herbert Kickl has already attracted attention with an unpleasant course and merciless harshness in negotiations and is notorious for acting in a revanchist manner. Another election victory would give him a strong boost and reinforce his agenda.

