Coalition Negotiations Between FPÖ and ÖVP Enter Decisive Phase

Despite weeks of negotiations, agreement on several key areas remains elusive. In particular, European policy questions and Austria's foreign policy positioning are points of contention. While the FPÖ advocates a restrictive stance towards the European Union and a realignment of Austria’s neutrality policy, the ÖVP emphasizes the necessity of close European cooperation.

Another contentious issue is the FPÖ’s proposed banking levy, which the Freedom Party claims would require the financial sector to contribute to stabilizing public finances. However, the ÖVP firmly rejects this special tax, citing concerns over Austria's financial market competitiveness. Domestic policy issues also remain disputed. Particularly on social and migration policies, the parties have differing views. The FPÖ calls for stricter asylum policies and stronger limits on immigration, whereas the ÖVP supports controlled migration with economic incentives for highly skilled professionals.

Tense Atmosphere Between Negotiators

Although the parties' working groups meet regularly, they have yet to resolve the major sticking points. Behind the scenes, unity is also lacking: The mood between the negotiation teams has worsened in recent days. Multiple insiders report tense discussions and mutual recriminations. “Time is running out; we need clarity,” stated ÖVP sources.

Another contentious issue is the allocation of key ministerial positions. The FPÖ insists on securing control of the Interior and Foreign Ministries, while the ÖVP maintains that these departments should not be handed over to the Freedom Party. Negotiations on this matter are particularly difficult, as both parties view the Interior Ministry as a crucial instrument of political power.

What Happens If the Talks Fail?

If negotiations collapse, several scenarios are possible, as reported by ORF. Within the ÖVP, there has been discussion about reopening talks with the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPÖ) or the NEOS. However, the party leadership has dismissed this option as “unlikely.” If no agreement is reached, new elections appear to be the most probable outcome.

Meanwhile, the Greens continue their campaign against an FPÖ-led government. Party leader Werner Kogler once again urged the ÖVP base to oppose a coalition with the Freedom Party. “Anyone with a Christian-social conscience who claims to be a pro-European party cannot govern with the far right,” Kogler stated in a recent press release. The Greens also launched an initiative urging ÖVP members to reconsider their stance via an email campaign.

FPÖ on the Path to the Chancellery?

Having won approximately 29% of the vote in the September 2024 national election, the FPÖ emerged as the strongest party and is claiming the chancellorship. A coalition with the ÖVP would be the logical next step to forming a stable government. While the FPÖ celebrates its participation in government as a historic success, critics warn of further societal polarization and potential tensions with European partners. Should a government be formed, Austria would, for the first time in its history, have a chancellor from the FPÖ. This would mark a significant shift in the country’s political landscape and is expected to draw international attention.

Economic interest groups also view the ongoing negotiations with mixed feelings. While some business representatives see an FPÖ-ÖVP government as an opportunity for business-friendly policies, others warn of potential protectionist measures and a deterioration of relations with the EU.

Formation of a government necessary

Whether the negotiations continue or break down will be decided in the coming days. If an agreement is reached, the new government could be one of the most controversial in Austria's recent history. If no coalition is formed, the country may have to prepare for new elections once again. Austria’s political future thus hinges on the outcome of these ongoing discussions. In the coming days, it will become clear whether the FPÖ and ÖVP can find common ground or whether the political deadlock will continue.

However, a quick and stable formation of a government is more than necessary due to the economic problems in Austria and the various global upheavals. The problems in Austria, Europe and the world are becoming too acute. The question remains whether the political actors will bridge their differences or if Austria is headed for a prolonged period of uncertainty and fresh elections.

