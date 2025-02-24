Rise in Corporate Insolvencies in Austria Reaches New High

The trend in insolvencies will continue to be closely monitored as it is an important indicator of the country's general economic situation. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gugerell / CC0

The service sector was particularly affected, followed by the construction industry and trade. In trade, 1,199 insolvencies were registered, while business-related services recorded 1,091 and construction 1,062. The accommodation and food service sector was also badly affected with 827 bankruptcies. In contrast, the number of private insolvencies fell slightly by 1.0% to 9,634 proceedings.

Analysis of causes

Gerhard Weinhofer, Managing Director of Creditreform, attributes this development to several factors: “The multiple crises that have existed for years are claiming more and more victims among domestic companies.” He cites the tense economic situation in Germany, the most important trading partner, and high wage and energy costs as the main causes. The decline in private insolvencies is attributed to the ongoing labor shortage, high wage settlements, and government support measures. However, Weinhofer emphasizes that the effects of the recession on private individuals could be delayed: “While many companies are running out of steam, the recession has not yet reached Austrians.”

Regional differences

The insolvency trend varies from region to region. While urban areas such as Vienna and Graz recorded an above-average increase, rural regions remained more stable in some cases. This could be due to the different industry structures and economic strength of the regions.

Prominent insolvency cases

The economic situation was also impacted by high-profile insolvencies such as that of Signa Holding at the end of 2023, as reported by Vindobona.org. Signa Holding, once a major player in the European real estate and retail sector, filed for insolvency in November 2023 after rescue attempts failed. The company, founded by René Benko, owned the Chrysler Building in New York and shares in Selfridges, among others. The debts amounted to around 5 billion euros. In January 2025, Benko was arrested at his villa in Innsbruck. The public prosecutor's office accused him of attempting to conceal assets from insolvency administrators and creditors.

Outlook and measures

Creditreform is again forecasting 6,700 and 7,000 company bankruptcies for the current year. To promote economic stability, Weinhofer is calling for targeted measures to support companies, particularly in the sectors most affected. These include financial aid packages, tax relief, and programmes to promote innovation and digitalization. It is also recommended that access to credit be made easier and bureaucratic hurdles removed to better support companies in times of crisis.

Creditreform