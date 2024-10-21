Record Number of Company Bankruptcies in Vienna Burdens Economy and Labor Market

There will be a record number of corporate insolvencies in Austria this year, writes the Alpine Creditors' Association (AKV) based on data from the first nine months. More than 3,000 companies have already become insolvent, and the record of 3,364 bankruptcies for the year - set only last year - will probably already fall in October. In Vienna alone, 1,182 companies have gone bankrupt since the beginning of the year up to September.

This wave of bankruptcies has led to a significant increase in unemployment. In September, the number of unemployed rose by 8.8% compared to the same period last year. Despite the alarming figures, however, this increase was lower than feared, which indicates the adaptability of the labor market.

There are many reasons for this negative trend. The global economic crisis, high inflation, and rising energy and rental costs have brought many companies to the brink of bankruptcy. According to Cornelia Wesenauer from the AKV, as reported by ORF, it has become impossible for many companies to cope with both rising costs and the decline in consumer spending. This development is not only leading to insolvencies but also to an increase in private insolvencies, which experts predict will also become noticeable shortly.

In addition to the economic impact of insolvencies, there is another factor influencing unemployment figures: demographic trends. Many of the so-called baby boomers, born in the 1950s and 60s, are entering retirement. This creates an enormous need for additional recruitment in many sectors, particularly in the area of skilled workers. This requires a high AMS budget to carry out qualification measures and thus meet the demand for qualified personnel.

Pepco as an example

Pepco is a particularly serious example of the effects of insolvencies, as reported by ORF. The company, which operates branches throughout Austria, had to close its branches, forcing hundreds of employees into unemployment. The insolvency of the retail company Pepco alone has affected around 600 employees in Austria, with nine locations in Vienna.

Pepco's bankruptcy reflects the wider problem: inflation and rising costs for raw materials, energy, and rents are causing many companies' expenses to explode. At the same time, consumers and investors are spending less due to the uncertain economic situation, which is drastically reducing income. This ultimately leads to an unstoppable spiral of insolvency.

Pension wave coming

The demographic trend, combined with the growing number of insolvencies, is exacerbating the labor shortage. The wave of baby boomer retirements means that not only are many qualified specialists retiring, but many new jobs need to be filled. This demand for workers, particularly in the technical and skilled trades, requires targeted retraining and qualification measures. However, tight budgets make it difficult to provide adequate support for all unemployed people.

The Vienna Chamber of Labor (AK) also points out that unemployment often has serious social consequences, especially for families with children. A study found that many of those affected can barely make ends meet on their unemployment benefit and are often no longer able to afford basic items such as clothing, shoes, and food. Children are particularly affected by these cuts, as parents often have to forgo necessary expenses for their children's education and health while unemployed.

According to AMS Vienna, the prospect of an improvement is not expected until 2026 at the earliest. Until then, the city of Vienna will continue to be confronted with rising insolvency figures and the resulting social consequences. In particular, the already visible effects on the real estate sector and retail could further exacerbate the economic situation.

Alpine Creditors' Association

AMS

AK