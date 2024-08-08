Largest Insolvency in Styria: Fisker GmbH and its Effects

The bankruptcy of the Fisker subsidiary is the largest in Styria so far this year and now also the largest in Austria. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons/ Matti Blume/ CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/deed.en)

In the first report and examination hearing in the insolvency proceedings of the Austrian Fisker subsidiary, claims amounting to over 1.16 billion euros were filed, of which only 10.92 million euros were recognized, as reported by ORF. The majority of the claims of more than 1.15 billion euros are disputed. Credit protection experts assume that further claims could follow.In addition, the U.S. parent and grandparent companies have also filed for insolvency and applied for restructuring proceedings.

In a recent decision, the creditors of Fisker GmbH have approved a restructuring plan that was developed in close cooperation with the creditor protection associations AKV, KSV, and ÖVC. The creditors of the Austrian subsidiary of the U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer Fisker Automotive agreed on a 20% quota for the unsecured claims. However, these agreements are subject to several conditions precedent, which must be fulfilled by September 15, 2024. In particular, an agreement must be reached with major creditors and approved by a US bankruptcy court. So far, claims amounting to around 3.8 billion euros have been filed.

Fisker GmbH, founded in Graz in 2021, is responsible for the contract manufacturing management of Fisker electric vehicles. The insolvency of the Fisker subsidiary is the largest corporate bankruptcy in Austria this year, as the restructuring administrator Philipp Casper confirmed, as reported by ORF. Originally, a 30 percent quota was offered within two years, but this had to be changed to a 20 percent cash quota due to the high amount of claims. Over 290 creditors were affected by this change.

Effects on the workforce

The insolvency of Fisker GmbH has significant consequences for the automotive industry in Styria, particularly for the car manufacturer Magna in Graz, as reported by ORF. Following the production stop of the Fisker Ocean e-car model in Graz, Magna announced that around 500 jobs would be cut. Employees were informed of these drastic measures at a surprisingly convened works meeting.

One production line was already converted from a two-shift to a one-shift operation in December 2023, affecting 450 employees. The changeover was initially planned as temporary, but single-shift operations will now remain in place for the time being. The first redundancies could take place as early as the end of April, further increasing uncertainty and concern among employees.

AMS Styria boss Karl-Heinz Snobe confirmed the difficult situation and explained that the Public Employment Service is already in contact with the company to find a solution, as reported by ORF. "We are of course in contact with the company, we know that there are real difficulties on a production line and we also have preliminary information that there will be layoffs," said Snobe. The first redundancies are expected in the coming weeks, and the AMS will do everything in its power to help the employees affected.

Styrian state Social Welfare Minister Doris Kampus (SPÖ) emphasized the need, as reported by ORF, to find new jobs for the affected employees as quickly as possible and to prepare an industry foundation for the automotive industry. "Together with the AMS and the social partners, we will do everything humanly possible to ensure that the employees affected by redundancy find work in the region again as quickly as possible," said Kampus.

Political reactions and economic measures

The insolvency of Fisker GmbH and the associated redundancies at Magna have also alarmed politicians, as reported by ORF. Barbara Eibinger-Miedl (ÖVP), Styrian State Minister for Economic Affairs, emphasized the need to keep an eye on the entire mobility sector. "The current developments at Magna make it clear once again that the transformation of the mobility sector is in full swing and is having a significant impact on the Styrian economy," explained Eibinger-Miedl.

She pointed to booming areas such as the rail sector and aviation, which offer vacancies. To support the mobility sector, the Department of Economic Affairs is planning to increase a research funding program by three to five million euros. This program is intended to serve the transformation of the mobility sector and create new jobs.

The Labor Market Policy Advisory Board will hold a special meeting to discuss the current situation and develop solutions. In addition to the two provincial councilors, the social partners, the employment service, and company representatives are to take part. The placement of the affected employees in the primary labor market and the establishment of an industry foundation in Styria could be discussed.

The KPÖ also believes that the provincial government must develop a plan together with Magna and the ÖGB to reduce dependence on the struggling automotive industry. "There is a lot at stake for Graz and Styria. I, therefore, see it as the duty of the provincial government to take the initiative and develop a plan with Magna and the ÖGB to reduce Magna's dependence on the faltering automotive industry," said KPÖ parliamentary group leader Claudia Klimt-Weithaler, as reported by ORF.

Outlook

The restructuring efforts of Fisker GmbH remain ongoing, with success depending heavily on the search for an investor. The next few months will be crucial to fulfill the conditions set and implement the restructuring plan. Talks to this effect are currently taking place, whereby the feasibility of the restructuring plan depends largely on whether an investor can be found.

The developments at Fisker and Magna impressively demonstrate how profoundly the transformation of the mobility sector is affecting the regional economy. "The mobility sector is undergoing profound change, which brings with it both challenges and opportunities," said Eibinger-Miedl, State Minister for Economic Affairs, as reported by ORF. "Now is the time to find innovative solutions and provide the best possible support for the employees affected."

