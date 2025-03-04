Alexander Schallenberg's Farewell from Politics: “There Can not be a Perpetrator-Victim Reversal”

The Austrian Foreign Ministry on Minoritenplatz is a hive of activity. While employees of the designated Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (Neos) are already inspecting the premises, Alexander Schallenberg is bidding farewell to his office. The experienced diplomat, who has been sworn in a total of nine times - seven times as Foreign Minister and twice as Chancellor - looks back on his departure with mixed feelings in an interview with the Austrian newspaper “DerStandard”. “It's a turning point after almost six years, but I'm also looking forward to what's to come,” says Schallenberg. He has no concrete plans for his future, but it is clear that he is turning his back on politics for the time being.

Clear criticism of Trump and concerns about Ukraine

Schallenberg's reaction to the recent escalation between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was particularly controversial. At the meeting in Washington, Trump is said to have accused Zelensky of risking a third world war, while not directly criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin. Schallenberg commented: “There must be no perpetrator-victim reversal. Ukraine is right to demand security guarantees for its country. We Europeans must do our homework and work towards a strong, strategically autonomous Europe.”

The reaction from the EU was not long in coming. Numerous European leaders shared their concern about Trump's tone and warned of the possible consequences of an American withdrawal of support for Ukraine. “If the impression arises that Washington is leaving Ukraine to its own devices, that would be a disastrous sign - not just for Kyiv, but for the whole of Europe,” emphasized Schallenberg.

The new world order - Europe under pressure

Schallenberg was also skeptical of the idea that Trump would fundamentally reshape the world order. “We are far too quick to regard announcements or tweets as definitive facts. The world order in which we as Europeans felt comfortable was not destroyed by Trump - that was Putin with his attack on Ukraine.” Nevertheless, he believes Europe must act more independently and rely less on the USA.

When asked whether Putin's aggressive foreign policy would be further encouraged by the current uncertainty in transatlantic relations, Schallenberg answered cautiously: “It will very much depend on how Ukraine is dealt with now. If the image that the West is weak or unreliable becomes entrenched, this could further fuel Putin's calculations.”

Austria's neutrality - an outdated concept?

Another key topic was Austria's neutrality. While countries such as Sweden and Finland have joined NATO in recent years, Austria remains officially neutral. Former Chancellor Karl Nehammer had stifled a debate about this at an early stage, but Schallenberg takes a critical view. “Neutrality does not automatically protect us. It only means: no military alliance, no foreign bases in Austria, and no foreign soldiers. End of the announcement.” At the same time, he considers a broad discussion about possible NATO membership to be unnecessary, as around 80 percent of the population are against it.

Distancing himself from the FPÖ and praising the ÖVP line

Schallenberg also commented on political developments in Austria, in particular the failed coalition negotiations between the ÖVP and FPÖ. He praised the ÖVP's steadfastness in the negotiations. “It has become clear that the Kickl-FPÖ will not work. There were clear red lines that could not be crossed. I have great admiration for Christian Stocker, who has remained consistent here.”

The negotiation documents between the FPÖ and ÖVP have caused quite a stir in recent weeks. In particular, proposals such as the removal of the EU flag from public buildings or the restriction of judicial and media freedom were heavily criticized. Schallenberg left open the question of whether the FPÖ has disqualified itself as a coalition partner in the long term with such demands.

Past mistakes and future plans

When asked what he would do differently during his time in office, Schallenberg was self-critical. In particular, he regrets his choice of words during the coronavirus pandemic - such as announcing an “uncomfortable Christmas” for unvaccinated people or “tightening the reins” - in hindsight. “I regret it if I hurt people. At the time, we thought a high vaccination coverage rate was essential to avoid lockdowns. Looking back, I would have formulated some things differently.”

Schallenberg remains vague about his future. He has ruled out two out of three rumors about his next professional station, but an engagement in the private sector seems likely. However, an ambassadorial post in India, where he partly grew up, is out of the question for him. Instead, he wants to stay in Austria and become more involved in art and culture.

A departure with an open end

Schallenberg's retirement marks the end of an era in Austrian foreign policy. His successor, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, will face major challenges, particularly in the geopolitically tense situation in Europe. Schallenberg himself, however, remains diplomatic - and is keeping all options open for the future. “I won't be gone, I haven't died. I'll stay in Vienna, one phone call away.”