Sponsored Content
Economic Dialogue with a Signaling Effect: China and Austria Intensify Cooperation
Economic relations between the People's Republic of China and Austria have taken a significant step forward. The focus was on the official visit of a high-ranking Chinese business delegation led by Ren Hongbin, President of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), accompanied by intensive talks with political decision-makers, entrepreneurs, and institutions in Vienna.
Group photo of CCPIT President REN Hongbin, Chinese Ambassador QI Mei, State Secretary Elisabeth Zehetner, Minister of Economic Affairs Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer and Vice President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber Philipp Gady (f.l.t.r.). / Picture: © BMAW/Hoey
The highlight was the China-Austria Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum, which was held in conjunction with a promotion for the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE). Over 200 representatives from politics, business and associations from both countries took part in the event - a strong sign of the strategic importance of bilateral economic relations.
Early…
