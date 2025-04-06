Sponsored Content
China's Ambassador QI Mei in Dialogue with Austrian Parliamentary Leadership
The Chinese Ambassador to Austria, QI Mei, held important diplomatic talks with leading representatives of the Austrian Parliament to further deepen bilateral relations between China and Austria. Within a few days, the Ambassador held talks with the two top representatives of the Austrian legislature - National Council President Dr. Walter Rosenkranz and Federal Council President Dr. Andrea Eder-Gitschthaler.
In times of growing economic interdependence, China is increasingly focusing on diplomatic relations in Europe. / Picture: © Chinese and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona
China's Ambassador QI Mei met with National Council President Rosenkranz for a bilateral exchange at the Austrian Parliament. The talks focused on Chinese-Austrian relations, which continue to be stable and constructive despite global challenges. Both sides emphasized the importance of dialogue and political communication at the parliamentary level to promote mutual understanding and…
