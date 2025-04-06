China's Ambassador QI Mei in Dialogue with Austrian Parliamentary Leadership

In times of growing economic interdependence, China is increasingly focusing on diplomatic relations in Europe. / Picture: © Chinese and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

China's Ambassador QI Mei met with National Council President Rosenkranz for a bilateral exchange at the Austrian Parliament. The talks focused on Chinese-Austrian relations, which continue to be stable and constructive despite global challenges. Both sides emphasized the importance of dialogue and political communication at the parliamentary level to promote mutual understanding and…