Ambassador Qi Mei Visits the University of Vienna: Sinology as a Bridge between China and Austria

China's Ambassador to Austria, Qi Mei, visited the University of Vienna's Sinology Department to promote bilateral cooperation in science, technology, and education amid geopolitical tensions.

During her visit, Ambassador Qi Mei met with the head of the institute, Professor Astrid Lipinsky, as well as with other lecturers and students of the institute. In an open atmosphere, key topics such as Chinese language teaching in Austria, the focus of Chinese studies, and specific ways to promote academic exchange between China and Austria were discussed.

Gestern habe ich Institut für Ostasienwissenschaften | Sinologie der Universität Wien besucht. Ich habe mich mit der Leiterin Prof. Ferrari sowie anderen KollegInnen und DoktorandInnen ausgetauscht. Besonders haben wir die Bedeutung des Lehren-und-Lernens der chinesischen Sprache… pic.twitter.com/LX8BZOUi2A — Qi Mei 亓玫 (@EmbQiMei) March 20, 2025

In her speech, Qi Mei emphasized that sinology plays an important role in mutual understanding between the two countries. “Academic exchange and cultural understanding are the cornerstones of bilateral relations,” she emphasized. Her visit should also be a signal of how important the dialog between diplomacy and science is - especially in view of global challenges that require joint solutions.

The Institute of East Asian Studies | Sinology at the University of Vienna is considered the largest center of modern China research in Austria and is also one of the leading international institutions in the German-speaking world. It offers Bachelor's and Master's degree programs with a focus on the modern Chinese language as well as politics, law, history, and society in the context of the “Greater China” region.

Qi Mei's visit is part of a series of diplomatic initiatives with which China aims to strengthen exchange with Central European institutions. In the past, the Chinese embassy in Vienna has already supported a variety of projects aimed at strengthening language skills, carrying out research visits, and initiating scientific cooperation.

The management of the institute welcomed the visit as a valuable impulse for the international networking of Austrian China research. In the future, the aim is to further intensify exchanges with Chinese partner universities and strengthen the role of sinology as a mediating force in international dialog.

Chinese Embassy Vienna

University of Vienna