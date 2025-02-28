Taiwan Representation in Vienna Calls for International Support against Beijing's Isolation Tactics

The meeting between Ma and Xi was the only meeting between the leaders of both sides of the Taiwan Strait since 1949. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons, 政府網站資料開放宣告, Public domain

Hans Suanyung Liu, Head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Austria, warns in a letter to the editor of the Austrian daily newspaper Die Presse of Beijing's increasing efforts to cut Taiwan off from the outside world. China is using all means - from cyber attacks and military provocations to targeted sabotage of communications infrastructure - to destabilize Taiwan.

“If Beijing wants to cut us off from connectivity with the outside world, we must prove that we remain an inseparable part of this world,” said Liu. The number of Chinese military maneuvers in the Taiwan Strait has been increasing for years. Aircraft are entering Taiwan's air defense zone with increasing frequency and warships are patrolling in threatening proximity to the island. But military intimidation is only part of the strategy.

Submarine cable as a weak point: a global problem

On February 2, 2025, Taiwan reported an incident that once again highlights the threat posed by China's hybrid warfare, as reported by the Wall Street Journal: A Togo-flagged cargo ship with a Chinese crew was detained after allegedly cutting an undersea cable. The cable secured the internet and communication link between Taiwan and its offshore islands.

This incident is one in a series of similar events. Europe is also affected: In November 2024, undersea cables were damaged in the Baltic Sea. Investigations are being conducted into a Chinese cargo ship, among others, which was in the vicinity of the cables at the time of the incident. Here, too, there is no clear evidence of targeted sabotage by the Chinese government - a pattern that is repeated worldwide.

The sabotage of submarine cables is a perfidious tactic: it is difficult to prove, the perpetrators can deny their guilt and the impact is enormous. 99% of the world's internet traffic runs through these cables. Their security is essential for the global economy and communication.

Taiwan's appeal: more international cooperation needed

For Taiwan, one thing is clear: the international community must become aware of the threat posed by authoritarian regimes such as China and work together more closely. In his letter to the editor, Hans Suanyung Liu calls for a united approach by democratic states. “If the democratic world stands united, no outside regime can isolate us,” Liu emphasizes.

Experts warn that the undersea cables could be used as geopolitical leverage not only by China but also by other authoritarian states. NATO and the EU have already announced measures to better monitor and protect this critical infrastructure. But without a coordinated global strategy, the risk remains.

A new conflict on the communications front

Taiwan is not alone - China's aggressive tactics show the vulnerability of democratic states in an increasingly digitalized world. The question is no longer whether such attacks will happen, but when and where they will strike next. Protecting undersea cables is not just a technical or economic problem - it is a geopolitical challenge that will determine the future of global communications and security.

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Vienna