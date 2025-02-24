Chinese Ambassador Qi Mei Visited Styria: Deepening Bilateral Relations

Since 2013, Styria and China have held regular coordination forums at the Chinese embassy in Vienna as part of a “Friendly Strategic Partnership”. Since 2024 Governor and former Minister of Defense (2017- 2019) Mario Kunasek from the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) emphasized the importance of China as an important economic partner and export market for Styria. Ambassador Qi Mei, who has been in office in Austria since 2023, expressed her delight at the close cooperation in areas such as business, science, and culture.

High-ranking visit to Styria: meeting with the provincial government

During her two-day visit, Ambassador Qi Mei met with Governor Mario Kunasek and Provincial Parliament President Gerald Deutschmann. In their talks, both sides gave an extremely positive assessment of the cooperation to date and reaffirmed their shared interest in further expanding economic, cultural, and scientific exchange.

Governor Kunasek emphasized the great importance of China as a trade and economic partner for Styria. “China is one of the most important export markets for our domestic industry. Our companies benefit enormously from the good cooperation,” said Kunasek. In fact, trade between Styria and China has seen steady growth in recent years: in 2023, Styria exported goods worth around 1.4 billion euros to China - and the trend is rising. China is also proving to be an important partner in the field of tourism: the People's Republic is the largest Asian market of origin for Styrian tourism, and the number of Chinese guests has increased significantly again after the pandemic.

Strengthening economic cooperation

A key topic of the visit was economic cooperation between Styria and China. Qi Mei held talks with representatives of the Styrian Chamber of Commerce and took part in an exchange with the foreign policy editorial team of the “Kleine Zeitung” newspaper. She was also available for interviews with the ORF and other local media.

Economic relations between Styria and China are deeply rooted: many Styrian companies maintain close trade relations with Chinese partners, particularly in the fields of mechanical engineering, the automotive industry, environmental technologies, and digitalization. China, in turn, sees Styria as an important innovation location in Europe, particularly due to the research institutions and technology companies based here.

Styria has had a partnership with the Chinese province of Jiangsu since 2011. This cooperation has been deepened through several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), including in the areas of science, research, health, and care. For example, FH JOANNEUM, the Karl-Franzens University of Graz, and the Geriatric Health Centers of the City of Graz cooperate with Chinese partner institutions.

Cultural exchange: visit to the Confucius Institute Graz

In addition to economic and political discussions, the visit also focused on cultural exchange. Ambassador Qi Mei attended the Chinese Spring Festival celebrations at the Confucius Institute of the University of Graz. There she met with teaching staff and course participants to discuss the work of the institute and Chinese language teaching in Styria. The Confucius Institute in Graz plays an important role in promoting cultural understanding between China and Austria. It offers language courses, lectures, and events designed to deepen mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries.

A visit with a lasting impact

Ambassador Qi Mei's visit to Styria underlines the growing importance of regional cooperation in the context of Chinese-Austrian relations. At a time when international relations are becoming increasingly complex, stable and trusting partnerships at the regional level are of great importance.

Governor Mario Kunasek was optimistic after the visit: “Styria and China have a long and successful partnership. We will continue to develop new areas of cooperation in the future and raise our relations to a higher level.” This diplomatic exchange was a further sign of the close ties between Styria and China - both on an economic and cultural level.

Chinese Embassy Vienna

State of Styria