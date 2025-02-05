Chinese New Year Celebrations Strengthen Chinese-Austrian Friendship

The events at the beginning of the Year of the Snake is intended to make it clear that relations between China and Austria are on a solid footing and can be further expanded in the future. / Picture: © Chinese and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

The celebrations kicked off with a reception hosted by the city government at Vienna City Hall on January 21. The occasion was to welcome the Year of the Snake according to the Chinese lunar calendar. The Mayor of Vienna, Michael Ludwig, the President of the Vienna State Parliament, Ernst Woller, and China's Ambassador to Austria, QI Mei, attended the event. Other guests included Ambassador LI Song, a representative of the Permanent Chinese Mission to the UN organizations in Vienna, as well as delegates from the worlds of politics, business, and culture.

In his speech, Mayor Ludwig emphasized Vienna's close cooperation with Chinese partner cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Chengdu. He thanked the Chinese embassy and the Chinese community living in Austria for their contribution to bilateral cooperation and wished for further progress in relations between the two countries in 2025.

Ambassador QI Mei returned thanks and recognized the role of the City of Vienna in promoting Sino-Austrian relations. She particularly emphasized the growing importance of Chinese companies, students, and workers in Austria and promised to continue to support cooperation between the two countries.

New Year's reception at the Chinese embassy

Two days later, on January 23, the Chinese embassy in Austria hosted a reception to celebrate the Chinese Spring Festival. The event attracted around 300 guests, including representatives of the Austrian parliament, federal ministries, state and municipal administrations, and members of the Chinese community in Austria. Ernst Woller, President of the Austrian Parliament, and Christoph Matznetter, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce, also attended the celebration.

In her speech, Ambassador QI Mei gave a positive assessment of the friendly strategic partnership between China and Austria. She emphasized the importance of peace, harmony, and concord, values that are also reflected in the Chinese Spring Festival. She also encouraged the Chinese living in Austria in their contribution to strengthening the bilateral friendship. The President of the Provincial Parliament, Ernst Woller, also praised bilateral relations and emphasized the important role of the Chinese community in Austria. He spoke out in favor of further deepening the exchange and cooperation between the two countries. The event was characterized by a festive and cordial atmosphere. Traditional Chinese music, dance performances, and culinary specialties created an atmospheric ambiance and offered guests the opportunity to experience Chinese culture firsthand.

Chinese New Year concert and cultural highlights

In addition to the official receptions, other cultural highlights showcased the diversity of Chinese traditions. A special highlight was the 25th Great Chinese New Year Concert at the Wiener Konzerthaus on February 2. Under the motto “Into the Year of the Snake”, the China Traditional Orchestra of the Conservatory of Music delighted the audience with a selection of traditional Chinese music pieces. The audience was thrilled by the virtuoso performance.

At the same time, the Weltmuseum Wien hosted further celebrations on the same day. In addition to a performance by the Panagbenga Flower Festival from the Philippines, a performance by the Shaolin Cultural Center with spectacular dragon and lion dances impressed the audience.

A sign of cultural exchange

The celebrations surrounding the Chinese New Year in Vienna underlined the close ties between China and Austria. Official receptions, cultural events, and joint celebrations strengthened the bilateral exchange. The numerous participants from politics, business, and society show that interest in closer cooperation continues to grow. The joint celebrations not only provided a platform for diplomatic talks but also an opportunity for the general public to get to know China's cultural traditions better.

Chinese Embassy Vienna

City of Vienna

Vienna Concert Hall