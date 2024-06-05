China's Ambassador Qi Mei On Cooperation Between China and Austria

Ambassador Qi Mei is optimistic about the future of Chinese-Austrian relations and sees great potential for even closer cooperation in various areas. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / HBF

In an interview with NEWS magazine, Ambassador Qi Mei talks about the biggest milestones in cooperation, current challenges, and future potential. Ambassador Qi Mei emphasizes the growing political trust and the diverse cooperation between China and Austria. The most significant events include the establishment of diplomatic relations on May 28, 1971, the first visit by a Chinese head of state, President Jiang Zemin, in 1999, and the establishment of a friendly strategic partnership in 2018 by President Xi Jinping and President Van der Bellen.

Focus on communication and cooperation

During her term of office, Qi Mei will place particular emphasis on expanding political, economic, and cultural exchange. The aim is to promote mutual respect and understanding through constructive dialog, to deepen trade, investment, and cooperation in areas such as culture, tourism, and climate protection, and to strengthen traditional friendships through intensive interpersonal exchanges.

Similarities and challenges

China and Austria share a rich history and culture. Both countries strive for peace and multilateralism. Qi Mei emphasizes that Austria builds a bridge in settling international disputes and China is committed to a just, multipolar world. This nourishes the friendly strategic partnership between the two countries.

Economic potential and projects

China offers immense business opportunities due to its stable political environment, advanced infrastructure, and large consumer base. The China-Austria Su Tong Eco Park, established in 2015, is a flagship project of bilateral cooperation. Companies such as AT&S, Andritz, and many others have been operating successfully in China for years. Chinese companies such as Huawei and ZTE also promote economic exchange and create numerous jobs through their investments in Austria.

Challenges for companies

Chinese companies that want to gain a foothold in Austria face challenges such as language barriers, complex EU regulations, and high operating costs. Qi Mei emphasizes the need to adapt to local conditions and ensure smooth industrial and supply chains.

Strengthening mutual understanding

Qi Mei sees two main problems: the influence of identity politics and the biased reporting of Western media. She calls for more objective reporting on China and recalls the words of President Van der Bellen, who warned against binary thinking. The world is diverse and there are different paths to modernization.

Trade relations and tourism

China is one of Austria's most important trading partners. Despite a slight decline in trade volume in 2023, the exchange remains stable. Important export goods include electronic machinery, motor vehicles, and chemicals. Interpersonal exchange plays a central role in tourism. One million Chinese visited Austria in 2019. China recently introduced a visa-free policy for Austrian citizens to further promote cultural exchange.

Austria's cultural appeal

In addition to the music scene, the Chinese also appreciate Austrian theater, contemporary art, architecture, and museums. Austria's rich culture and beautiful landscape make it a popular tourist destination. Cultural exchanges, such as the Burgtheater at the Wuzhen Theater Festival and exhibitions in Beijing and Shanghai, strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Chinese Embassy Vienna