Strengthening Sino-Austrian Relations: Ambassador QI Mei Meets Graz Mayor Elke Kahr

The ambassador was accompanied by HUANG Chongling, First Secretary of the Embassy and Head of Education, and Attaché PENG Wanli. On the other side is the Mayor of Graz, Elke Kahr, a member of the Austrian Communist Party (KPÖ). The KPÖ is a left-wing party that advocates socialist values but is not a dominant political force in Austria. Austria is a parliamentary democracy with a pluralistic political system in which various parties are represented. The KPÖ has a stronger local presence in Styria, particularly in Graz, but only plays a marginal role at the national level.

The meeting provided a platform for the exchange of ideas and strategies to further strengthen the already existing relations between the two countries. Among other things, the meeting focused on the exchange of best practices in city management, economic cooperation, and the promotion of tourism between Graz and various regions in China. Mayor Kahr emphasized the importance of Graz as a multicultural city, in which more than 1,900 Chinese citizens live.

Another key aspect of the meeting was the role of the Confucius Institute at the University of Graz. This platform, which has been established since 2010, promotes exchange in the fields of education, research, culture, and business. Lectures and workshops on topics such as intercultural management and negotiation skills promote dialog between Austrian and Chinese players. In addition, the institute supports start-ups and companies from Graz in opening up the Chinese market and in finding partners and financing. Ambassador QI Mei, herself a graduate with a master's degree in business, showed great interest in these initiatives and emphasized how important it is to support young talents and companies with an international focus.

A particularly noteworthy point of the discussion was the presentation of the reform measures of the 3rd Plenary Session of the XXth Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC). These reforms are aimed at further improving the system and mechanism for high-quality opening to the outside world and continuously optimizing the business environment in China. The ambassador emphasized that these measures will also facilitate the exchange of skilled workers between Austria and China. Graz, as a City of Design in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, is an attractive partner in this respect for many Chinese cities that are also members of this network, such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen.

The importance of regional cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development was also emphasized. A delegation from Shanghai visited Graz back in 2019 to find out more about the smart city strategy. During the discussions, it became clear that cities such as Graz and the metropolis of Shanghai face similar challenges when it comes to adapting to climate change, ensuring mobility, and creating living space.

At the end of her visit, Ambassador QI Mei signed the Golden Book of the City of Graz as a sign of solidarity and respect for the city and its citizens. As a gift, Mayor Kahr presented her with a solar backpack from the local start-up Sunnybag, which symbolizes the innovative strength and green transformation of the city of Graz.

This visit marked another important milestone in the diplomatic relations between China and Austria. Both sides expressed their confidence that exchange at the local level and cooperation in the fields of education, business, and culture can be further intensified in the coming years.

China Embassy Austria

City of Graz