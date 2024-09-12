China Ambassador to Austria Qi Mei in the “Press Salon” of the Austrian Journalists' Club

The ambassador focused in particular on the economic successes and the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. She emphasized that the comprehensive reform and modernization of the country would not only benefit China but also global development. Qi Mei emphasized that China continues to focus on stability and peace in the international arena and does not see itself as a future superpower, but as an important developing country that primarily seeks dialogue with other nations.

“We see ourselves more as a large and important developing country.” When asked about the tendency to exercise something akin to neo-colonialism on the African continent, Qi says: “Chinese investments in African countries are viewed positively on the ground.” And regarding the military base in Djibouti, she says: “It is very small compared to many US bases worldwide and serves as a base for the units of the UN peacekeeping force in Sudan - and also as a base in the fight against pirates off the coast of Somalia.”

An important topic of discussion was the “one-China policy” that China continues to pursue, particularly about Taiwan. Qi Mei recalled that the UN had decided in 1971 to recognize the People's Republic of China as the sole legitimate representative of the country. Concerning the Taiwan issue, a particularly sensitive topic in international relations, she emphasized that China continues to insist on territorial integrity.

Economically, China is certainly concerned about the slump in the real estate market of more than 10%, but with an inflation rate of 1% and a GDP of +5% with an unemployment rate of 5.1%, “some countries in Europe would be happy to have these figures”, says Qi. The punitive tariffs on Chinese cars, especially against the BYD brand (EU 17.4%, USA and Canada 100%), are “protectionist” and “unfair”. Because “the Chinese state no longer supports car manufacturers like BYD at all - and there are also state subsidies in other Western countries.”

Finally, Qi Mei is open about the sensitive issue of human rights and freedom of the press. “There are certainly critical media in China, but they are obviously not heard in the West.” Human rights must be respected, but a nation of 1.4 billion people must be governed differently than in small countries such as Austria. “We have to defend ourselves against attempted coups and terror, and we have to do so in advance. There is zero tolerance.”

The ambassador also spoke about the cooperation between China and Austria, particularly in the economic field. These relations are not only beneficial for both countries but could also strengthen the European economy. Qi Mei mentioned China's investments in Africa and emphasized that these were received positively, contrary to the accusations of neo-colonialism that are sometimes made.

Human rights issues and freedom of the press were also addressed. Qi Mei defended China's position by explaining that a country with 1.4 billion people requires a different approach to governance than smaller countries such as Austria. Despite criticism, China is open to dialog on these issues and is working to deepen understanding between nations.

This “press salon” impressively demonstrated how China is developing its diplomacy and strengthening relations with Europe, especially Austria, while at the same time openly confronting global challenges.

Chinese Embassy Vienna

Austrian Journalists Club