New Flight Connection Between Vienna and Chengdu Inaugurated

Hainan Airlines' new flight route is the second direct connection between Austria and China offered by the airline, following the already-established connection to Shenzhen. Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province in southwest China, is a major economic and cultural center with a population of around 20 million people. The city is known for its historical significance, cultural diversity, and not least as the home of the famous pandas.

With the new route, Vienna Airport is positioning itself as a central European hub for travel to Asia. Julian Jäger, Member of the Management Board of Flughafen Wien AG, emphasized the strategic importance of the connection: “The new connection makes the Chinese province of Sichuan with its capital Chengdu directly accessible from Vienna for the first time in the airport's history. Chengdu is located in a dynamic economic region and offers rich culture and culinary delights.”

Flight times and frequency

Hainan Airlines plans to operate the connection three times a week. Flights will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The flight from Chengdu to Vienna takes off at 02:45 local time and lands in Vienna at 06:05. The return flight departs Vienna at 12:30 and arrives in Chengdu at 05:10 the following day. The Airbus A330 will be used, which is considered the ideal aircraft for long-haul flights due to its range and high level of comfort on board.

Strengthening economic and cultural relations

Chengdu is not only a popular tourist destination but also an economic center that is important for many industries. The city is a key node in the Chinese government's Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to promote connectivity between Asia, Africa, and Europe. The new flight connection will further strengthen trade relations between China and Austria. Companies will benefit from shorter travel times and direct transportation options.

The connection will also open up new cultural opportunities. Zhuo Zhang, General Manager of Hainan Airlines in Austria, said: “Today marks another significant milestone in improving the ties between Austria and China, bringing our cultures, economies and people closer together.”

Chengdu as a tourist highlight

Chengdu has seen a significant increase in international tourists in recent years. The city attracts travelers from all over the world, mainly because of its unique cultural and scenic attractions. These include the world-renowned Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, which offers visitors the rare opportunity to see the endangered giant pandas up close.

The region is also home to the monumental Leshan Buddha statue, which was built in the 8th century and is considered the largest stone Buddha statue in the world. Chengdu is also important in culinary terms, as the city is known as the birthplace of Sichuan cuisine, which has gained worldwide fame for its spicy dishes and unique use of Sichuan pepper.

Hainan Airlines as a pioneer in connectivity

Hainan Airlines, founded in 1993, has established itself as one of China's leading airlines. With its headquarters on Hainan Island, the airline has been pursuing an expansion strategy in the international market for years. It was awarded a 5-star rating by Skytrax for the thirteenth consecutive year in 2024. Hainan Airlines is considered a pioneer in terms of service quality and customer satisfaction.

The new flight connection between Vienna and Chengdu is a further step in the realization of Hainan Airlines' global expansion strategy. The connection further enhances Vienna's status as a European hub for travel to Asia. This will provide not only Austrians but also travelers from neighboring countries with convenient access to the economic centers in western China.

New opportunities for Austria and China

The opening of the Vienna-Chengdu flight route brings with it a multitude of opportunities. Tourists will gain more direct access to one of China's culturally richest regions, while businesses will benefit from improved trade and investment opportunities. Vienna Airport consolidates its role as a hub for intercontinental flight connections and secures a key position in European-Asian air traffic.

With the aim of further promoting exchange between the two countries, this flight connection will be a key factor in the development of bilateral relations between Austria and China. A new chapter of cooperation is opening up, particularly in the areas of business, tourism, and cultural exchange, which will have a lasting impact on the relationship between the two countries.

