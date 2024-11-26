Dmitry Lyubinsky has naturally positioned himself as a staunch advocate of the BRICS idea and is trying to present the alliance as a viable alternative to Western hegemony. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; www.rusemb.at, CC BY 3.0

BRICS, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is pursuing ambitious goals to create a supposedly fairer global order, if the BRICS states themselves have their way. The focus is on promoting a multipolar world in which power is not dominated by Western hegemonic powers. The alliance advocates reforms to international institutions such as the IMF and World Bank to take greater account of the interests of emerging countries.

BRICS is also strengthening economic cooperation through the New Development Bank, the expansion of trade, and investment in infrastructure and innovation. Important issues include food and energy security and reducing dependence on the US dollar. The members are committed to sovereign decision-making freedom and emphasize equal rights and conflict-free cooperation. However, the alliance is characterized by internal differences but remains a platform that opposes the Western model and wants to influence the global power structure.

The attempt to dispel myths

Dmitry Lyubinsky, Russian ambassador in Vienna, emphasizes that BRICS is not an anti-G7 initiative, but a platform for promoting a multipolar world order and rejecting the “neo-colonialist airs and graces” of the West. He presents BRICS as a model of equality and constructive cooperation - a contrast to Western structures, which he describes as hegemonic. He also refers to impressive economic figures: According to the World Bank, the BRICS countries accounted for around 32.1% of global GDP in 2023, with an expected increase by 2029.

According to Lyubinsky, the establishment of the New Development Bank (NDB) with a volume of 100 billion US dollars and the initiatives in the areas of energy, nutrition, and vaccine research underpin the efficiency of the alliance. Overall, he argues, BRICS is a shining example of how to overcome global imbalances.

Critical view

Despite these portrayals of success, there are justified points of criticism. Firstly, the question remains as to how equally the BRICS states act. While Lyubinsky emphasizes that no one member state dominates, the reality is often different. China and India dominate economically, while Russia is increasingly placing its geopolitical interests in the foreground. There are always internal tensions, especially between India and China, which call into question the unity of the alliance.

Secondly, the repeated references to Western “neo-colonialist airs and graces” are a familiar narrative, but one that overlooks the structural problems within the BRICS states. Some members, such as South Africa and Brazil, are struggling with massive domestic political challenges and economic crises. Against this backdrop, it seems doubtful that BRICS as a unit can provide solutions to global injustices.

Thirdly, BRICS emphasizes compliance with international law and the role of the United Nations. BRICS often sees the Western security agenda as one-sided and focused on its interests. In contrast, the alliance emphasizes a “non-confrontational” and “dialogue-oriented” approach to security issues. Conflicts are to be resolved through diplomatic means and within the framework of international organizations. Despite these goals, it is obvious that BRICS itself does not always act following international law. For example, Russia and China have been criticized for their foreign policy measures and aggression. This discrepancy between claim and reality shows the alliance's lack of credibility in security matters.

Another critical point about BRICS is the fact that some member states themselves have a colonial or imperialist past. Countries like Russia and China have been criticized in the past for their expansion and dominance over neighboring regions. India too has minority conflicts and tensions within its borders that could speak of colonial-like oppression. These aspects raise questions about the credibility of the alliance when it positions itself against the “neo-colonialist airs and graces” of the West.

Furthermore, BRICS countries often stand for authoritarian or semi-authoritarian structures, which undermines the claim to a fairer world order. The lack of respect for democratic values and human rights among some members raises doubts as to whether BRICS is really an inclusive alternative or rather a tool of geopolitical self-interest.

BRICS as the new NAM?

Both the BRICS countries and the Non-Aligned Movement oppose a hegemonic world order. During the Cold War, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) rejected the dominance of the two power blocs (USA and Soviet Union) and stood up for the independence and sovereignty of its member states. Today, BRICS pursues a similar agenda by opposing the dominance of the West and striving for a multipolar world order.

Both groups emphasize the rights of sovereign states, equality, and the reform of global institutions such as the UN. In both cases, the desire to represent the interests of the global South more strongly is at the forefront.

While BRICS and the Non-Aligned Movement share similar ideals such as sovereignty, justice, and a multipolar world order, they differ greatly in their approach, composition, and credibility. BRICS is more of a geopolitical and economic power bloc that positions itself strategically, while the Non-Aligned Movement was a forum for the interests of smaller and often disadvantaged states.

These contradictions make it difficult for BRICS to act as a moral authority in the international community and fuel criticism that the alliance is not seeking global justice, but only a redistribution of power - away from the West, but not necessarily more just.

The emphasis on independence from Western institutions such as the World Bank and the IMF seems contradictory, as the NDB has so far only provided a fraction of the projects and funding that would be necessary to be considered a real alternative.

Ambassador of the BRICS

Ambassador Lyubinsky paints a picture of BRICS as a harmonious, equal alliance that is intended to promote a fairer world order. However, this portrayal obscures the internal conflicts and limits the global reach of the alliance. While BRICS is undoubtedly an important player on the international stage, the question remains as to whether it can serve as a model for a new world order - or whether it will ultimately remain a “pseudo-giant” whose real power falls far short of expectations.

