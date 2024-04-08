Austria's Nehammer and France's Macron: An Alliance for Innovation and Security

Macron warmly welcomed Nehammer and emphasized the ongoing deepening of cooperation, particularly in the areas of education, higher education, and internal security. "Our countries are linked by more than just geographical proximity; it is a bond of shared values and aspirations that unites us," said Macron. He emphasized how the growing number of Austrian students in France and the partnerships between universities in both countries strengthen cultural and academic ties.

Speaking at the historic Elysée Palace, Nehammer emphasized the need to strengthen the European single market and promote research and curiosity to ensure the competitiveness of the European Union. "Allowing innovation is a question of the future of prosperity in the Union", said the Federal Chancellor.

The two heads of state praised the excellent relations between their countries and identified strengthening EU competitiveness as a shared priority. Macron emphasized that technological sovereignty is of crucial importance and described Nehammer as an ally in the fight against excessive regulation and for research.

Security Cooperation and Ukraine

The talks also led to surprising agreements in areas such as security and arms cooperation, respecting Austria's military neutrality while emphasizing the common goal of strengthening the European defense industry. "Our recent acquisitions, such as the Glock pistols for the French army and the Mistral missiles by Austria, symbolize our willingness to work on a more secure and integrated European defense landscape," Macron added.

Nehammer also highlighted the importance of security cooperation, particularly in the fight against terrorism and organized crime, which he considers dangerous for democracy and the development of societies. "Our intelligence services have created new structures to maximize security in Austria and Europe," explained Nehammer.

Concerning the European agenda, Nehammer and Macron discussed strategic priorities for the coming legislative period, particularly in the areas of defense and competitiveness. Given the return of war to Europe, they emphasized the need to strengthen Europe's security and defense autonomy and to promote the EU's industrial and technological sovereignty by tackling environmental and digital challenges.

They also advocated a controlled enlargement of the EU and necessary reforms to make the Union more efficient. The strategic importance of the Balkan region and the need to stabilize it were also on the agenda, with Macron praising Nehammer's commitment to this issue.

In conclusion, Macron thanked Nehammer for his visit and underlined the importance of continued cooperation between Austria and France. "Our talks today not only reaffirm the strong ties between our nations but also send a clear signal of our shared vision of a united, secure and prosperous Europe," Macron concluded.

Regarding global challenges, Nehammer addressed the need to resolve the Ukraine conflict without military escalation and called for a new EU strategy. "We must avoid a third world war and are looking for peace solutions," he emphasized, adding that it was important to involve countries such as the BRICS states for a comprehensive solution. The Austrian Chancellor also spoke positively about the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, which he saw as a "strong sign of peace" in a time full of conflict.

Nehammer and Macron agree that European cooperation and dialog with international partners are crucial for overcoming the current geopolitical and economic challenges. Their meeting thus sent a strong signal for a common future characterized by innovation, security, and peace.

