Chancellor and Minister Schallenberg Attended Munich Security Conference

Austrian Chancellor and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg participated in the 61st Munich Security Conference from February 14 to 16, 2025. The discussions primarily focused on the Russian war against Ukraine and the evolving situation in the Middle East. Schallenberg engaged in more than a dozen bilateral meetings, and representatives of the newly inaugurated U.S. administration under President Trump also attended, marking their first opportunity to define the U.S. role in various global conflicts.

During his stay in Munich, Schallenberg held discussions with several key foreign officials, including Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal Al-Saud, U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg, and Alexander Soros, Chair of the Open Society Foundations.

The future of the Middle East remained a dominant topic of the conference and Schallenberg’s meetings. The full implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza and the safe return of hostages held by Hamas were identified as key priorities. Additionally, it was underscored that Gaza must remain under Palestinian control, without forced displacements or resettlements. Schallenberg reaffirmed that a two-state solution, based on international law, was the only viable path forward. His meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan also covered Turkey’s role in Syria and the prospects for the return of Syrian refugees.

Schallenberg also met with U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine and explore potential paths toward resolving the crisis. He reiterated Austria’s firm stance that no negotiations on Ukraine should take place without Ukraine’s involvement, and no discussions on European security should exclude the European Union and its member states. He stressed that a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in Ukraine required the support of the international community.

Another key meeting was planned with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, where Schallenberg addressed bilateral issues, fair trade conditions, and adherence to the rules-based international order. He highlighted China’s special geopolitical responsibility as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, particularly in relation to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Furthermore, Schallenberg engaged in discussions with U.S. legislators and representatives of the new administration to emphasize the importance of transatlantic relations for people on both sides of the Atlantic. He also underscored Austria’s interest in further deepening its strategic partnership with the United States.

Developments in the Western Balkans were another key topic in Schallenberg’s bilateral talks. He sought to understand the new U.S. administration’s approach to engagement in the region while presenting Austria’s ongoing efforts. He also discussed the work of the informal "Friends of the Western Balkans" group, which he had initiated to promote security, stability, and EU integration for the region.

Austrian Foreign Ministry