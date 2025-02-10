Austrian Chancellor and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg participated in meeting in Rome with the "Friends of the Western Balkans" group and his counterparts from the Western Balkan states. The meeting, hosted by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, centered on regional security concerns and the EU accession process for Western Balkan countries.

Schallenberg emphasized that EU enlargement is fundamentally a matter of security for both Europe and Austria. "We either export stability and security or risk importing instability," he emphasized. The ministers explored the concept of gradual integration, which aims to progressively involve Western Balkan countries in specific policy areas, delivering tangible benefits to the region’s people and ensuring a credible path towards EU membership.

The "Friends of the Western Balkans" group, founded by Schallenberg and comprising Austria, Greece, Italy, Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic, celebrated its second anniversary in June. This group continues to spearhead efforts at the European level to advance the EU accession process for the Western Balkans.

"The Friends of the Western Balkans group remains a driving force for the accelerated integration of the region into the EU. Enlargement is a geopolitical necessity. Without the Western Balkans, the EU is incomplete," reiterated Schallenberg during the Rome meeting.

In addition to the multilateral discussions, Schallenberg held a bilateral working meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Their conversation focused on the bilateral relations between Austria and Italy, as well as broader EU issues. Schallenberg addressed the situation at the Brenner Pass, stressing that a long-term, reasonable solution for the affected population in Tyrol could only be achieved through dialogue.

Schallenberg also highlighted Austria’s protective role for South Tyrol and advocated for the continued development of South Tyrolean autonomy. Other topics included geopolitical hotspots, the fight against illegal migration, enhancing competitiveness, and strengthening the EU's security and defense policies.

"Italy is not only the most popular travel destination for Austrians but also an indispensable partner for us. We work side by side with Italy for a strong Europe that faces economic, migration, and security challenges decisively and united," stated Chancellor and Foreign Minister Schallenberg.

