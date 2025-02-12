AI Action Summit in Paris: Strengthening International Cooperation

The Artificial Intelligence Action Summit took place in Paris on February 10 and 11, bringing together world leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss the future of AI. At the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg and State Secretary for Digitalization Claudia Plakolm attended the event, which focused on creating an ethical and transparent global AI framework.

During a high-level meeting at the Élysée Palace, Chancellor Schallenberg emphasized AI’s transformative potential. He stated that artificial intelligence can improve lives globally and contribute to securing prosperity. However, he stressed the need for international ethical standards to guide AI development, particularly in Europe. He underscored the importance of Europe taking the lead in shaping AI policies rather than leaving the field to other global players. At the summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the EU’s strategic plan for AI, reinforcing Europe’s commitment to innovation and responsible AI governance.

State Secretary Plakolm participated in discussions on Europe’s AI competitiveness. She highlighted Austria’s leading AI researchers and called for stronger European engagement in global AI development. She noted that Austria and Europe must leverage their potential more effectively in the international AI race. Events like the Paris Summit offer a platform to showcase European AI strengths and enhance collaboration between countries.

The summit focused on several key areas, including the role of AI in the public good, the future of work, AI-driven innovation and culture, trustworthy AI, and global AI governance. A major topic of discussion was the need for AI transparency and security. Participants emphasized the importance of ensuring ethical AI implementation while also making data more accessible for research in sectors such as healthcare and education.

Austria strongly advocated for global regulations on autonomous weapons systems. The Austrian delegation emphasized that human control over AI-powered weapons is essential, as algorithms cannot understand the value of human life. Austria backed the Paris Declaration on Human Control of AI Weapons and the Declaration on Inclusive and Sustainable AI, reinforcing its commitment to responsible AI use.

According to Time, a significant outcome of the summit was the adoption of a declaration promoting ethical, inclusive, and sustainable AI development, endorsed by 60 countries, including France, China, and India. Notably, the United States and the United Kingdom declined to sign the declaration, expressing concerns over potential over-regulation and its impact on innovation. U.S. Vice President JD Vance emphasized economic opportunities over safety, signaling a divergence from global safety efforts.

Federal Chancellery

Elysee