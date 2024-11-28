The luxury hotel SO/Vienna was the venue for the event “AI & The Future: The Age of Machines”. A side event of the VIGS at the Future Forward Conference, which is organized by the renowned IN / Vienna Tech and Business Innovators Group. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

This official side event of the Future Forward Conference, which itself is organized by the renowned IN / Vienna Tech and Business Innovators Group, brought together leading minds from the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), entrepreneurship and technology. In a packed conference hall with international guests, topics ranging from ethical challenges and security issues to economic opportunities and global legal frameworks were discussed.

The side event organized by the Vienna Institute for Global Studies (VIGS) provided a unique platform for experts and enthusiasts to analyze the growing importance of AI for business and society. Particular focus was placed on the role of leaders and how they can not only promote innovative technologies, but also actively shape their social impact. Zoltan Acs, Director of the VIGS, was one of the outstanding personalities of the evening. With an impressive academic career and visionary ideas on global challenges, he stood for the combination of theory and practice.

AI in focus: challenges and opportunities

The event “AI & The Future: The Age of Machines” seamlessly followed on from this vision. The event brought together industry experts from the USA, Europe, and Asia, from software developers and experts from the Silicon Valley to venture capitalists and entrepreneurs who integrate AI into their company processes and services. The various aspects of regulations and politics, the impact of AI on society's future, and the economic advantages and disadvantages were widely discussed.

The experts highlighted both the opportunities and risks of AI in exciting discussion panels. Topics such as “Ethics in AI development”, “Security threats and fraud prevention” and “The future of work in a world shaped by AI” stimulated intensive discussions. The question of the global legal framework to regulate the use of AI and prevent misuse was particularly controversial. A central aspect of the evening was the emphasis on leadership in an AI-driven world. The speakers emphasized that technological innovation should not only bring economic benefits but must also go hand in hand with ethical responsibility.

Zoltan Acs: A thought leader in innovation and entrepreneurship

Zoltan Acs, born in 1947 in Villach, Austria, is a world-renowned economist who is particularly committed to promoting entrepreneurship and innovation. His professional career is characterized by activities at renowned institutions such as the London School of Economics, George Mason University and the Max Planck Institute for Economics in Germany. He is also the founder of the GEDI Institute, which is dedicated to researching and promoting entrepreneurial growth.

With over 35 published books and more than 200 academic articles, Acs is one of the leading voices in the fields of economic development, innovation research and social change. His publications, such as “Why Philanthropy Matters” and the “Global Entrepreneurship and Development Index”, underline his conviction that innovation and entrepreneurship are crucial for economic and social progress.

The Vienna Institute for Global Studies (VIGS): Science for a sustainable future

The Vienna Institute for Global Studies (VIGS), headed by Acs, has established itself as an international center for interdisciplinary research. The institution, which is part of Modul University in Vienna, pursues the goal of creating scientific capacity to solve global problems. The institute works closely with academics from all over the world and combines expertise from the fields of social sciences, economics, and international relations.

A highlight of the VIGS Institute's activities to date was the Summer Seminar, which took place at the start-up hub WeXelerate this summer. This exclusive event brought together 50 leading scientists and researchers from countries such as the USA, Hungary, Germany, Israel, and China. The agenda covered topics such as entrepreneurship, geopolitics, health, and well-being as well as tools such as big data, complexity science, and AI. The aim was to develop innovative research approaches for tackling social and environmental challenges in the 21st century. The role of the VIGS goes beyond pure research: it sees itself as a bridge between science, business, and society in order to promote long-term sustainable developments.

Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) and its connection to the Orbán Viktor government

The Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) is a Budapest-based educational institution and think tank with close ties to the Hungarian political right. The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the MCC is Balázs Orbán, who was Deputy Head of the Cabinet of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán from 2018 to 2022.

In 2020, the MCC received significant state support, including 10% of the shares of MOL Nyrt. and Richter Gedeon Nyrt. as well as real estate with a total value of several hundred billion forints. These resources have enabled the MCC to expand its activities and international presence, for example by opening its first Western European center in Brussels in 2022.

The goal of the MCC is to become the largest institution of its kind in the Carpathian Basin with its talent development programs and to provide complementary educational services to traditional educational institutions. Due to its activities and state funding, the MCC is also subject to criticism. Some see it as an instrument for training an elite loyal to Fidesz. Overall, the MCC plays an important role in Hungarian talent development and education, maintaining close ties with the current government.

Vienna as a center for global innovation

With events such as the Future Forward Conference and the activities of the VIGS Institute, Vienna is increasingly positioning itself as a hub for international research and innovation. The city, known for its history and culture, is also becoming a hub for the exchange of ideas and solutions that can shape the future through these initiatives.

Zoltan Acs and the VIGS Institute impressively demonstrate how Vienna is becoming an interface between science, technology, and society. Their commitment makes it clear that the city is ready to take on a leading role in the global discourse on artificial intelligence and sustainable development. With visionaries and initiatives like these, Vienna could become a role model for other major cities around the world.

VIGS